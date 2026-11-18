A Dublin man received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence for assaulting his partner in front of their young children, with the judge citing contempt and control issues.

A Dublin father has been sentenced to prison for violently assaulting his partner in front of their young children, a case that Judge Ronan Munro described as deeply distressing and indicative of a controlling nature. The 28-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm on March 8th, 2024, at an address in the south city centre of Dublin. This conviction adds to his existing record of 10 previous convictions, and he was released on High Court bail at the time the offense occurred.

Sentence Details and Judicial Remarks

Judge Ronan Munro imposed a headline sentence of four-and-a-half years before reducing the actual term to three-and-a-half years in prison, while suspending the final two years and nine months on strict conditions for four years. The judge emphasized that the defendant clearly struggles with how he treats women, noting that his behavior demonstrated significant contempt toward his partner and a desire to control people. During the sentencing hearing, the court listened to three phone calls made by the man to the victim while he was in custody, which served as evidence of his attitude and lack of remorse for his violent actions.

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Details of the Violent Incident

The assault took place early in the morning after the man had been banging on the front door the previous evening, demanding entry. When the victim opened the door and told him to leave, he pushed past her and entered the home, where she retreated to bed until 8am. Upon waking, the man began verbally abusing the woman while getting their children dressed, leading to a heated exchange of insults. He subsequently pushed her into the bathroom, kicked her, and threw her purse and cards out of a window before taking her mobile phone.

Impact on Children and Family Dynamics

The court heard that one of the victim's four young children was present during the violent incident, a fact that Judge Ronan Munro highlighted as potentially unforgivable for a child to witness. The judge noted that it is obviously deeply upsetting for a child to see their mother treated in such a manner, questioning how the defendant would feel if a man spoke to his own daughter in the same way. The man has shown little concern for the trauma inflicted on their mother, with Judge Munro observing that he seemed more focused on re-establishing contact with his children after his release than showing genuine remorse for his behavior.

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Police Investigation and Arrest

After the initial assault, the victim left the home and was unable to re-enter due to the man locking her out, prompting her to contact gardaí at 10:15pm. Gardaí arrived within minutes and, after gaining entry with a locksmith, found the man pretending to be asleep on the couch. Sgt Matthew Kennefick, praised by the judge as an active investigator tuned into the case dynamics, recounted how officers attempted to arrest the man, who then produced a knife from his jacket pocket. He was pepper-sprayed and detained, with a second knife found under a pillow near his head, leading to his arrest and subsequent charging.

Conditions and Future Supervision

In addition to the prison term, the man must engage with the Probation Service for 18 months and adhere to strict conditions including maintaining sober habits and attending counseling. The victim has found it difficult to deal with the man despite maintaining some level of contact, with their two older daughters currently cared for by the defendant's mother and their two younger boys placed in a foster family. The judge described the defendant's conduct as cruel and contemptuous, reinforcing the severity of the domestic violence and its lasting impact on the family structure.