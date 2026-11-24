Dublin's National League fixtures include headline slots at Croke Park for two of three home games, despite Division Two relegation, with Meath games serving as curtain-raisers in 2027.

Dublin GAA will secure headline billing for two of its three National League fixtures at Croke Park next year, a significant scheduling shift that defies the typical undercard status associated with Division Two competition. Ger Brennan's panel, currently competing in the second tier after relegation from the premier division in 2026, will play a pivotal role in headlining the major GAA grounds in Donnacarry during the 2027 campaign. This arrangement ensures that Dublin football matches will carry top-tier visibility and ticketing priority despite the team's current divisional standing.

Unconventional Croke Park Scheduling Details

The scheduling mechanism places Dublin footballers in the primary slot for matches against Meath and Roscommon, while Meath utilizes Croke Park as their temporary home venue due to ongoing renovations at Páirc Tailteann. The Meath Division One matches will serve as curtain-raisers to the Dublin Division Two fixtures, creating a double-header structure that maximizes stadium utilization and spectator attendance on these specific dates. This setup allows the Dublin County Board to maintain high-profile home games in the capital, leveraging the national stadium's capacity despite the team's lower divisional status.

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Exact Dates for Dublin Home Fixtures

Dublin's first Croke Park appearance occurs on January 30th when Meath faces Galway at 5pm, immediately followed by the Dublin versus Monaghan match at 7pm. The second headline slot arrives on March 14th, with Meath playing Roscommon at 1:15pm and Dublin taking on Down at 3:30pm. The third and final Croke Park fixture is scheduled for February 27th, where Dublin plays Cavan at 5pm, though the Dublin hurlers will headline the evening against Cork at 7pm, placing the football team in the supporting role for that specific double-header.

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Parnell Park Return and Managerial Suspension Impact

Ger Brennan will return to the Dublin sideline for the first time during the league campaign for the round three fixture against Wexford in Parnell Park on February 13th, having missed the opening two rounds due to disciplinary suspension. The suspension stems from a breach of GAA Official Guide Rule 7.2(c) Category IVa regarding misconduct by team officials during a league fixture against Galway in March 2026, resulting in a twelve-week suspension across all codes and a two-game ban within the same code and level. The ban carries over into the start of the 2027 season, meaning Brennan will miss the opening away game against Louth in Inniskeen on January 24th and the subsequent home match against Monaghan on January 30th before becoming eligible for the Wexford tie.

Broader League Schedule and Divisional Finals

The 2027 National League landscape features prominent clashes in Round One, including Mayo hosting Donegal at MacHale Park on January 23rd and Éamonn Fitzmaurice welcoming Kerry to Pearse Stadium on the same evening. In the hurling competition, Henry Shefflin manages his first league game for Kilkenny against Limerick at Nowlan Park on January 24th, while Tipperary hosts Cork at Semple Stadium on that date. The football divisional finals are scheduled for the weekend of March 27th and 28th, preceding the hurling Division 1A and 1B finals which will take place the following weekend on April 3rd and 4th, concluding the league campaign.