Dublin GAA retains Jonny Cooper for U20 football, appointing new coaches for hurling and minor squads for the 2027 season following recent championship results.

Dublin GAA has officially confirmed the management structures for its underage teams for the upcoming 2027 season. The county board announced on November 19, 2026, that Jonny Cooper will continue as manager of the Dublin U20 football team.

Cooper, a seven-time All-Ireland senior winner, took charge of the U20 group last year. He will be supported by former teammate Michael Darragh Macauley, who remains part of the coaching setup. Additionally, Kevin Leahy of Ballymun Kickhams has been brought on board to assist with the team's preparations.

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U20 Football Team Retains Leadership

The decision to retain Jonny Cooper comes after a challenging campaign for the Dublin U20 footballers. The team was eliminated from the Leinster U20 Championship following group-stage defeats to Louth and Westmeath earlier this year. Despite these losses, the squad managed to defeat Wexford in their opening fixture of the tournament.

Dublin GAA stated they are delighted with the continuation of the current coaching staff for the U20 football side. The announcement marks the final piece of the puzzle for the county's underage setup as they prepare for the competitive challenges ahead in 2027.

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Hurling and Minor Appointments Revealed

In the hurling code, former Dublin defender Michael Carton has been appointed to take over the county's U20 hurlers. He will work alongside Paddy McAvinue of St Brigid's. Dermot English of Lucan Sarsfields has been designated as the coach for the U20 hurling team.

For the minor footballers, the Whitehall Colmcille duo of Joe Lyons and Anto Holly have been appointed as managers. In minor hurling, Paul Carney of Fingallians will take the helm as manager. These appointments complete the leadership groups for all underage inter-county teams.

Strategic Shifts and Future Outlook

The restructuring of the underage management teams reflects Dublin GAA's focus on experience and local club expertise. The retention of Jonny Cooper provides continuity for the football program, while new faces in hurling and minor codes bring fresh perspectives. The county board emphasized the importance of these roles in developing the next generation of inter-county players.

With the full management teams now in place, the focus shifts to pre-season training and preparation for the 2027 league and championship campaigns. Dublin GAA offered best wishes to all teams and staff as they begin their work for the year ahead.