Dublin GAA Manager Ger Brennan's 12-Week Suspension Upheld by DRA

Dublin GAA bainisteoir Ger Brennan's appeal against a 12-week suspension was rejected by the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), meaning he will miss the team's championship matches. The lengthy hearing did not overturn the sanction, which arose from a physical altercation with a Galway coach.

Ger Brennan , the bainisteoir for the Dublin senior football team, has been unsuccessful in his appeal against a 12-week suspension. The lengthy Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) meeting on Saturday morning concluded without overturning the original sanction.

This means Brennan will be absent from Sunday's Leinster SFC quarter-final clash against Wicklow and will remain suspended for the entirety of Dublin's provincial championship campaign, as well as two subsequent All-Ireland series fixtures.

Brennan's suspension stemmed from a physical altercation with Galway's strength and conditioning coach, Cian Breathnach McGinn, during Dublin's recent league encounter with Galway at Pearse Stadium. This marks the end of a series of unsuccessful challenges within the GAA's disciplinary system, having previously been denied by both the Central Hearings Committee and the Central Appeals Committee.

Dublin GAA issued a statement confirming the DRA's decision after a hearing that spanned over five hours. They expressed gratitude to the DRA secretary, the panel members, and Croke Park's disciplinary committee representatives for facilitating the hearing on short notice.

While acknowledging disappointment with the outcome, Dublin GAA stated they would thoroughly review the written judgment to identify potential improvements in the fairness and proportionality of the association's disciplinary procedures. The statement also highlighted Brennan's acceptance of some form of sanction for the incident, but emphasized that the severity of the penalty for a volunteer member was considered an excessive burden.

Dean Rock will continue to act as interim bainisteoir. Dublin GAA affirmed their unwavering support for Ger Brennan, the management team, and the entire senior football squad as they embark on their championship campaign.

The news also touches upon broader discussions within GAA, referencing columns by Malachy Clerkin on the self-interest of GAA individuals and Nicky English's analysis of the All-Ireland hurling championship, suggesting a sentiment of widespread challenges and unpredictable outcomes across various GAA spheres.

The inclusion of unrelated articles under a MOST READ section, concerning the Nottingham attacks, Kylemore Abbey's heritage, and Northern Ireland investment, suggests a broader news aggregation context rather than a singular focus on GAA.





IrishTimesSport / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ger Brennan Dublin GAA Leinster SFC Disciplinary Hearing Suspension

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin GAA star in the dark over management plans for Championship openerAs things stand, boss Ger Brennan won't feature in any of Dublin's Leinster SFC campaign, even if they reach the final whilst he'd miss a chunk of the All-Ireland series too.

Read more »

Dublin GAA stars coming to Aughrim a 'mouth-watering occasion' for WicklowHaving caused Dublin real trouble in last year's identical fixture, Wicklow manager McConville will dare his players to dream of a landmark win despite 11/1 odds

Read more »

Moya Brennan Honored at Musical Funeral with Tributes from Enya, U2, and MoreThe funeral of award-winning Clannad singer Moya Brennan was a poignant event filled with music, where artists like Enya, U2 members, Daniel O’Donnell, and Andrea Corr paid tribute. Her brother Pól Brennan also spoke. Described as a musician who brought the beauty of Donegal to the world through her voice and harp, Brennan was remembered for her faith, music, and the grace she bestowed upon others.

Read more »

Offaly Face Uphill Battle Against Formidable Dublin in Hurling ShowdownOffaly, recently relegated from Division 1A, faces a daunting task against a resurgent Dublin side this evening. Despite a close call in the Division 1B final, Offaly will need to find significant momentum to overcome a Dublin team heavily favored to win and contend for the Bob O’Keeffe Cup. The match is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, with a 6.30pm throw-in, broadcast live on GAA Plus. Odds suggest a strong Dublin victory.

Read more »

Dublin GAA release statement as verdict reached on Ger Brennan's 12-week ban appealThe 12-week ban handed to Ger Brennan has been upheld by the DRA.

Read more »

Ger Brennan's 12-Week Ban Upheld by Disputes Resolution AuthorityDublin GAA manager Ger Brennan has had his 12-week ban confirmed by the Disputes Resolution Authority following a physical confrontation with Galway's strength and conditioning coach. Despite multiple appeals, the highest level of disciplinary review upheld the original sanction, with Dublin GAA expressing disappointment and vowing to review their disciplinary system.

Read more »