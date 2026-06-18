Dublin Hotel Managers Seek Court Order Against Receivers Over Refugee Accommodation Dispute

Interstate Hotel Management Ireland Ltd has taken legal action against receivers of Propiteer Ibis Red Cow Operations Ltd, alleging interference in the management of a Clondalkin hotel housing refugees. The High Court heard claims of a sudden breakdown in relations and a non-cooperation instruction to staff.

The High Court in Dublin has heard that the managers of a former Ibis Hotel, now operating as the X8 Hotel and housing international protection applicants, have accused court-appointed receivers of interfering with their management duties.

Interstate Hotel Management Ireland Ltd, an affiliate of Texas-based Aimbridge Hospitality LLC, has been providing management services for the 150-room property at the Red Cow Roundabout in Clondalkin since it was leased to Propiteer Ibis Red Cow Operations Ltd. However, after Bank of Ireland appointed receivers Ken Fennell and Andrew O'Leary of Interpath Advisory over Propiteer in March 2023, the relationship between Interstate and the receivers has deteriorated. Interstate director Barry Dawson stated in an affidavit that while cooperation was initially smooth, a sudden shift occurred in May 2024 when the receivers raised a series of complaints regarding hotel operations.

These grievances included alleged deficiencies in safeguarding, child protection, staff vetting, health and safety, fire safety, and maintenance issues, such as corroded fire extinguishers and inadequate laundry facilities. Interstate contends that many of these issues had not been previously raised and that the receivers' subsequent letter on May 25 claiming a repudiatory breach of contract was unwarranted.

The receivers sought to take immediate control of the hotel, excluding Interstate, and instructed all hotel staff-who are employed by Propiteer but managed by Interstate-to cease cooperating with Interstate. As a result, Interstate claims it can no longer properly fulfill its contractual obligations. The company is now seeking permanent injunctions to prevent the receivers from interfering with its management and its relationship with staff, as well as damages for breach of contract.

Additionally, Interstate seeks an order to maintain the status quo pending arbitration, as stipulated in its contract with Propiteer, and to restrain Propiteer from terminating the contract before arbitration. The hotel currently accommodates between 270 and 370 international protection applicants, including children, adding a humanitarian dimension to the legal dispute. The case highlights the complexities of managing properties under receivership, especially when vulnerable populations are involved.

Interstate emphasizes that the abrupt takeover attempt by receivers undermines the continuity of care and safety for residents. The court has granted Interstate permission for short service of injunction proceedings, with the full hearing expected to occur in the coming weeks. This case underscores the tensions that can arise between operational managers and financial stakeholders in distressed assets, particularly when public interest and human welfare are at stake.

The outcome could set a precedent for similar disputes in Ireland's growing refugee accommodation sector





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Hotel Management Receivership Refugee Accommodation Legal Dispute Ireland

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