Transport for Ireland announces major Luas Red Line and Dart closures this weekend for essential engineering works. Plan your travel with updated bus replacements and service changes.

Public transport in Dublin faces significant disruption this weekend as Transport for Ireland initiates critical maintenance projects across the city's rail and tram networks. The Luas Red Line and Dart services will undergo substantial works, resulting in widespread route closures and service alterations for commuters.

Luas Red Line Track Replacement Details

The Luas Red Line will experience partial closures starting Friday night after the final tram departure and continuing through Sunday. Essential engineering works at the Belgard stop and the Luas crossing over Belgard Road necessitate the replacement of track infrastructure. These operations involve breaking concrete, which Transport for Ireland acknowledges will generate noise affecting nearby residents and businesses.

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Service between the Red Cow and Tallaght or Saggart stops will be suspended for the entire weekend. The organization determined that the scale of the concrete work is best executed over two consecutive days to ensure efficiency and safety. Normal operations resume between The Point or Connolly and the Red Cow stop during this period.

Dart Network Southside Closures

Irish Rail is conducting extensive engineering works on tracks between Grand Canal Dock and Bray across both Saturday and Sunday. Consequently, no Dart services will operate south of Grand Canal Dock. All stations south of this hub, including Sandymount, Sydney Parade, Dún Laoghaire, Shankill, and Woodbrook, will remain closed.

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Dart trains will only run between Malahide or Howth and Grand Canal Dock. This restricted schedule aims to facilitate necessary repairs that impact the entire southern corridor of the network. Commuters relying on these stations for weekend travel must adjust their plans accordingly.

Rosslare Train and Bus Replacements

Rosslare train services will operate to and from Bray Dart station during the disruption. Irish Rail has arranged direct bus transfers from Connolly and Dún Laoghaire to Bray for affected passengers. The usual 7:55 am Connolly to Rosslare Europort train will instead depart from Bray at 8:50 am.

Travelers aiming to reach Bray should note that the old 155 route no longer operates. It has been replaced by the E1 bus, which serves the city centre through Bray to Ballywaltrim. These adjustments ensure connectivity remains viable despite the rail closures.

Impact on Commuters and Local Businesses

The combined effect of these works creates a complex travel landscape for Dublin residents this weekend. Noise from the concrete breaking at Belgard may disturb local areas, while reduced rail connectivity impacts southern suburbs. Commuters are advised to check real-time updates before traveling.

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The decision to consolidate heavy engineering over two days reflects the necessity of maintaining infrastructure integrity. While inconvenient, these works prevent larger future disruptions. Transport for Ireland urges patience as the network undergoes these vital upgrades.