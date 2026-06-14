Dublin Man Covered in Blood After Golf Club Attack on Cork Street

A vicious assault involving a gang wielding golf clubs left a man bleeding on a Dublin street. The incident, captured on video, occurred around 11pm on Saturday, June 13, and is under investigation.

A shocking video has emerged showing a group of men armed with golf clubs launching a brutal attack on at least two individuals on Cork Street in Dublin on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11pm on June 13, 2026, when the gang allegedly gathered and targeted the victims. The footage, widely shared online, captures the assailants circling one of the victims in the middle of the road, striking him repeatedly with multiple clubs. Despite ongoing traffic and honking horns, the attack continued as several women attempted to intervene. One victim, wearing a blue shirt, can be seen backing away with his face and clothing covered in blood.

Disturbing shouts of I will kill you and dirty rats are audible in the video, adding to the violent scene. The person filming exclaims in shock: They just f***ed him up. There is like 20 people with golf clubs after him. Holy f***.

The attack has sparked outrage and concern among local residents, who describe the area as generally peaceful but now unsettled by such brazen violence. Gardaí responded to reports of the assault on Cork Street, Dublin 8, and have launched an investigation. A Garda spokesperson confirmed: We responded to reports of an assault on Cork Street, Dublin 8 on Saturday 13th June 2026 at approximately 11pm. Investigations are ongoing.

They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with additional footage to come forward. The video shows the group of about 10 to 15 men armed with golf clubs chasing the victims along the street. The attack lasted several minutes before the assailants fled the scene. One victim sustained serious injuries and was treated at the scene by emergency services before being taken to a nearby hospital.

His current condition is unknown. The second victim managed to escape with minor injuries. Local businesses and residents have expressed alarm, calling for increased police patrols and community safety measures. The incident follows a recent trend of gang-related violence in Dublin, though authorities have not yet confirmed a motive.

Gardaí are examining the video and conducting door-to-door inquiries. They urge anyone with information to contact them. This attack has drawn widespread condemnation from local politicians and community leaders. They emphasize the need to address the root causes of such violence and ensure the safety of all residents.

The investigation remains active, and further updates are expected as more evidence is gathered





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