Dublin Man Found with €117,000 and Records of €5 Million Cash Movements

A Dublin man has been arrested and remanded in custody after gardaí discovered a significant amount of cash and detailed records of large-scale cash transactions hidden in his car, linked to a suspected transnational organised crime group.

A Dublin man has been remanded in custody after authorities allegedly discovered over €117,000 in suspected criminal funds and detailed records of significantly larger cash transactions hidden within his vehicle.

Alan Smith, a 45-year-old laborer from Ballintree Villas, Tyrrellstown, Dublin 15, was apprehended on April 23, 2026, by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau at Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin. He stands accused of possessing €117,100, believed to be the proceeds of illicit activities. The case, presented before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Saturday, has been adjourned for a bail application decision.

The investigation is reportedly linked to a larger probe targeting a transnational organised crime group, suggesting a complex network of criminal operations. The arrest followed a period of surveillance, during which Mr. Smith was observed briefly meeting an unidentified individual in Monkstown, Co Dublin. This encounter involved the transfer of a bag through the driver’s side window of Mr. Smith’s Ford Mondeo.

Following this interaction, authorities intercepted the vehicle in Blackrock, leading to Mr. Smith’s arrest and subsequent detention at Dundrum Garda Station. A thorough search of the car revealed a sophisticated concealment compartment in the rear seat, activated by a modified cigarette lighter button. Within this hidden space, investigators recovered the €117,100 in cash.

However, the discovery didn’t end there. Alongside the money, gardaí also found ledgers and documentation detailing substantial cash movements dating back to 2021. These records, including a detailed tick list, indicate a total of €5 million in cash transactions potentially linked to criminal activity. The complexity of these records suggests a well-organized and long-running operation.

Efforts to access information from Mr. Smith’s seized mobile phone have been hampered by encryption, preventing investigators from immediately accessing its contents. The prosecution raised concerns about Mr. Smith potentially being a flight risk, citing his alleged connections to a criminal group capable of assisting his escape from justice.

Despite these concerns, the defense presented information about Mr. Smith’s long-term residency at the same address for decades, his marital status, and his status as a father of three children, currently unemployed. During questioning, Mr. Smith reportedly mentioned being subjected to threats, a point acknowledged by Detective Garda Mark Donovan during cross-examination by defense barrister Kevin McCrave.

The bail hearing was adjourned until Wednesday, with a decision on legal aid pending the submission of a statement of Mr. Smith’s financial means to the court. The case highlights the ongoing efforts of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal networks operating within Ireland, and the sophisticated methods employed by these groups to conceal their illicit gains.

The investigation continues, with authorities working to decrypt Mr. Smith’s phone and further investigate the €5 million in cash movements documented in the recovered ledgers. The outcome of the bail hearing will be crucial in determining the next steps in this complex criminal investigation





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