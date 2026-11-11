Dublin man jailed for attacking teenage girls with broken bottle

Shando Alfa, 27, receives four years two months in prison after striking twin girls on Dame Street with a broken bottle following rejected advances.

A 27‑year‑old man named Shando Alfa has been sentenced to four years and two months in jail for assaulting two teenage girls on Dame Street in Dublin city centre. The incident, captured on phone footage, saw Alfa attack the girls with a broken bottle after they repeatedly told him to leave them alone.

Details of the Assault

The altercation began when Alfa approached the sisters while they were walking and linked arms. They rejected his advances, and a passerby intervened. At that point Alfa produced a broken bottle and struck all three people, inflicting cuts that required stitches and staples.

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Police officer Garda Colm Carroll presented the CCTV footage, a phone video from one sister and an audio recording of the attack at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Garda Carroll reported that Alfa had no fixed abode and had 20 prior convictions, including weapons possession, stolen property and criminal damage.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Alfa pleaded guilty to three assault charges on 4 April 2026 and was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Elma Sheahan. The judge imposed nine‑month sentences for each charge, making two consecutive to reflect the seriousness of the offense, and originally set a total of seven years and six months. The sentence was subsequently reduced to four years and two months.

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No victim impact statements were given in court; the girls had prepared statements that were handed to the judge but not read out. Alfa was remanded in custody after his arrest following identification from CCTV footage.

Reactions and Context

Garda Carroll highlighted that Alfa was intoxicated and that he was homeless and a drug addict at the time of the incident. He also noted Alfa had fled Somalia after an attack and had endured torture there. The defence, led by Oisin Clarke, cited a forensic psychological report suggesting possible emerging psychiatric conditions, though no diagnosis had been made.

Judge Sheahan considered Alfa's history of torture and his lack of accommodation in Europe when determining the final sentence. The court proceedings did not allow the victims to attend the sentencing hearing. The case underscores ongoing concerns about public safety and the treatment of marginalized individuals within Dublin's criminal justice system.