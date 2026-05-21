Following the death of a Congolese man, Yves Sakila, in a dispute with security guards on Dublin’s Henry Street, his family and activists have demanded a proper transparent investigation, an end to racial and political xenophobia, and equal treatment for all communities.

Family of man killed on Dublin’s Henry Street still ‘don’t know’ cause of death nearly one week on, Dublin Central and Galway West byelections enter final stretch, with cost of living ‘key issue’ on doorsteps, Gardaí taped conversations with wife, put tracker on her phone and told her to stay at home, Sakila had been held on the ground by a group of security guards for a period, CPR on him and taken him to the Mater hospital where he was later pronounced dead, He was homeless, he had certain drug issues, and it seems that he suffered a loss of life about a bottle of perfume or something like that which does not ordinarily attract the capital penalty, John Gerard Cullen, who is representing the Sakila family, he had been told that a coroner’s or a pathologist’s report was carried out last Saturday, Ordinarily, the results of that preliminary report should be made available to the family within 24 hours, Sakila has been living in Ireland since 2004 and his mother has been in Ireland since 1999, Emerging from Leinster House, a group of a few hundred people including the mayor of Dublin and Adenuga, who became the first black female representative.

Her mission is to dismantle the system, including the police and intelligence services





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