Anthony Kerrigan requires surgery after a brutal attack in Dublin. He calls for increased Garda patrols to prevent further violence in the city centre.

Anthony Kerrigan, a 44-year-old Dublin resident, endured a life-altering violent assault on Thomas Street in Dublin city centre on the early hours of October 18th. The attack, which occurred at 12.50am, resulted in a fractured jaw requiring surgical intervention with metal plates and left Kerrigan with significant physical and psychological trauma.

Details of the October 18th Assault

Kerrigan was waiting for a delayed bus after a night out with his husband and friends when a group of young men targeted him near St Catherine's Church. His husband had proceeded ahead to secure a taxi while Kerrigan remained behind to call for him. During this time, Kerrigan observed the group harassing other strangers in the area, a warning sign that preceded the immediate danger he faced.

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While attempting to contact his husband, one of the attackers struck Kerrigan from behind with a box, delivering a blow to his jaw that knocked him to the ground. Kerrigan described the moment of impact as producing a massive ringing noise in his ear, a symptom of the severe concussion and physical trauma he suffered. The attackers proceeded to kick him and forcibly removed his phone from his hand, leaving him in shock as he attempted to defend himself against the multiple assailants.

Surgical Intervention and Medical Recovery

Two bystanders intervened to assist Kerrigan during the assault, helping to stop the attack and providing immediate aid. The violence left him with extensive bruising across several parts of his body and a severely broken jaw. He was transported to St James's Hospital where medical teams performed surgery to repair the facial injury. Doctors inserted two metal plates to stabilize the fracture, a procedure that resulted in a permanent scar around his neck and jaw area.

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Although the surgical stitches have been removed, Kerrigan still has screws remaining in his mouth. He requires follow-up medical appointments in the coming weeks to monitor his healing progress. Kerrigan has spoken out publicly, describing himself as a private person, but feels compelled to share his experience to highlight the severity of street violence in the capital.

Psychological Impact and Call for Policing

The assault has caused profound anxiety and mental trauma for Kerrigan and his husband, who was left in shock upon finding him. Kerrigan stated that he can no longer walk through Thomas Street with the comfort he previously felt. He expressed deep concern about the potential for repeat encounters with the attackers, noting his frequent use of the bus route in that area.

Kerrigan has reported the incident to the Gardaí, but he feels the response has been inadequate. He described a phone call with an officer who simply took a note and hung up, offering no substantial updates on the investigation. He believes that the force has bigger priorities to address, yet he insists that the lack of visible policing contributes to the environment where such crimes occur.

He is calling for a significantly greater Garda presence on the streets to deter future violence. Kerrigan argues that increased patrols are essential before another innocent person suffers similar injuries or worse. He hopes his story will resonate with other victims, making them feel less alone and urging authorities to take immediate action to restore safety in the city centre.

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Cancellations and Moving Forward

The aftermath of the attack forced Kerrigan to cancel a planned trip to Portugal to attend his cousin's wedding, adding to the personal disruption caused by the violence. Despite the physical scars and emotional turmoil, Kerrigan is determined not to let the assault define his future or strip him of other life events.

He has publicly praised the doctors and nurses at St James's Hospital for their exceptional care during his recovery. Kerrigan views the scar on his face as a symbol of strength and survival, hoping it will serve as a reminder to others that resilience is possible even after severe trauma. The Gardaí have confirmed that investigations are ongoing regarding the alleged incident of assault and theft reported in the early hours of October 18th.