Dublin Manager Ger Brennan Welcomes Apology from GAA President Jarlath Burns

Dublin manager Ger Brennan has welcomed an apology from GAA President Jarlath Burns after comments made at the launch of the All-Ireland football championship. Brennan had made a statement through his solicitor, Conor Sally, to clarify his perspective while he was finishing out his 12-week suspension. Burns had made observations that comparing Brennan's punishment to Donegal manager Jim McGuinness escaping censure for his push on Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor was 'irrational.'

Ger Brennan , the manager of Dublin , revealed that GAA President Jarlath Burns had called him to apologize after comments made at the launch of the All-Ireland football championship.

Brennan had made a statement through his solicitor, Conor Sally, to clarify his perspective while he was finishing out his 12-week suspension. The suspension had finished on Saturday midnight, allowing him to be on the sideline for the game against Cavan. Burns had made observations that comparing Brennan's punishment to Donegal manager Jim McGuinness escaping censure for his push on Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor was 'irrational.

' Brennan told reporters after the game that he and Burns had a lovely conversation on the phone, and he accepted Burns' apology. He added that he thinks Burns has done a lot of great work as President and has been super with the new rules. Brennan also stated that he was glad to be back out there after a long 12 weeks and that he was focusing on the football.

He was asked if the 12-week suspension was a difficult time for himself personally and for the team, and he explained that he had issued a statement through his solicitor last week. He thanked the people who supported him behind the scenes and the reporters for being fair in terms of common sense being applied. Brennan's ban will also carry over to the first two league games of 2027, which he is understandably frustrated about.

He stated that he should be on the sideline for the two league games next year and that the ban needs to be layered in terms of discretion to be able to integrate and acknowledge mitigating circumstances. He also stated that there has to be a bit more of an opportunity for a review committee similar to what they have in rugby to look back over things because the current set up is not fit for purpose.

The Dublin team arrived at the venue with the hardcore Dublin support there to greet Brennan coming off the bus, not least the prominent and somewhat cult Dublin follower, 'Dublin Gerry.

' When he stepped off the bus, he received a rapturous welcome back, which he welcomed, but at that stage he admits to being in 'The Zone. ' Brennan was just trying to stay focused on the football and ensure that he was thinking straight for the players.

He was asked if Dublin would welcome taking a game to Parnell Park should they get a home draw in Round 3, and he made the surprising admission that he would welcome taking a game to Parnell Park. The last time Dublin played there was a qualifier win over London in 2004.

He said that the evidence speaks for itself and if they are to get a home draw, he would love to play in Parnell Park and get out of Croke Park. The first two league games of 2027 will be a big test for Brennan and the Dublin team, and it will be interesting to see how they perform.

The GAA Congress could also be a big opportunity for Brennan to try to avoid something happening, and he is hopeful that he will be able to get a review committee set up to look back over things. Overall, it has been a big week for Ger Brennan and the Dublin team, and they will be looking to build on their win over Cavan in Round 2B.





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Ger Brennan Dublin GAA Jarlath Burns All-Ireland Football Championship 12-Week Suspension CCC Central Competition Controls Committee Rugby Review Committee Parnell Park Croke Park

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