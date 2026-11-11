Dublin Marathon 2027 Entry Ballot Opens November 12 - Key Dates and Fees Explained

The entry ballot for the Irish Life Dublin Marathon 2027 opens on November 12 and closes on November 17. The €4 fee is refundable and the race entry costs €130. Learn the deadlines, chances, and transfer rules.

The Irish Life Dublin Marathon 2027 will take place on Sunday 24 October. Those who missed out on running in this year's edition are now eyeing the 2027 ballot, which opens at 9am on Thursday 12 November and closes at midnight on Tuesday 17 November.

Ballot Mechanics and Fees

Applicants must pay a €4 entry fee when they sign up. This fee is refundable for people who are not successful and will be offset against the final cost of the marathon for those who win a spot.

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The cost of entering the full race is €130 plus booking fees, a hike that marks the first increase in five years. Successful candidates will see the balance charged to their card between 1and 3 December.

Number of Places and Selection Chances

There are 17,200 general entry places available, matching the 2026 field size. These seats constitute the bulk of the approximately 22,500‑strong participant list. The remaining 5,000 places are earmarked for elite runners, charity entrants, age‑group competitors, community members and sponsor allocations.

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Last year 47,000 people entered the ballote and just over one in three were successful. While the exact probability may change, the competition is expected to stay high in 2027.

Outcome Notification and Transfer Rules

Applicants will receive confirmation of their status on Wednesday 25 November. Those who fail to secure a place can transfer their registration during a window that ran from late July to late September in 2026. Transfers must be processed via official channels, as using another runner's number on race day can lead to disqualification.

Recipients of a transfer pay an additional €20 fee and each spot can only be transferred once. Unsuccessful applicants who wish to buy a resale ticket can do so on a first‑come‑first‑served basis on Wednesday 14 July 2027, but only if they have applied for a partial refund.

Alternative Races for 2027

Runners who do not get a slot in the Dublin Marathon can still plan to compete in other mass‑participation events. The Irish Life Race Series will open registrations on 10 February 2027 and includes the Fingal 10k in Swords, the Frank Duffy 10 Mile, and the Dublin Half Marathon in Phoenix Park. Ticket prices are €35, €40 and €55 respectively, and a bundle of all three races costs €120.

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Whether you are a veteran or a beginner, the 2027 ballot offers a clear pathway to join the city's biggest running event. Prepare your application early, understand the fee structure, and keep an eye on the official announcement dates to secure a spot on the starting line.