The Irish Life Dublin Marathon received a record 49,575 general ballot applications for 2027, a 6% rise from last year, with 17,200 places available and results emailed from Wednesday. Unsuccessful applicants get a €4 refund, while charity and Good for Age entries remain open.

A record 49,575 people applied for general ballot entry to the 2027 Irish Life Dublin Marathon, organizers have confirmed. Just 17,200 places were available through the ballot, meaning nearly three applicants competed for every spot.

The figure marks a six per cent increase on the 47,000 applications received for the 2026 race ballot, setting a new record for demand. Ballot results began going out by email on Wednesday morning. The Dublin Marathon Group said it would notify applicants in scheduled batches throughout the day. Successful applicants are being offered places in next year's race, which is set for Sunday, October 24th.

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Ballot Refunds and Race Capacity Details

Those who did not secure a place will have their €4 ballot fee fully refunded. The overall race capacity for the 2027 event is 22,500 runners. Of that total, 17,200 places were once again made available through the general ballot. The remaining 5,300 entries go to charity-based runners, good-for-age entries, club runners entering the national marathon championship, and the elite field.

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Other allocations include elite athletes, official charity entrants, elite age group runners, members of community programs, sponsors, and official international tour operators. Runners who missed out on the ballot can still explore alternative entry routes. Charity places are now open through the marathon's official charity programme. Seán Ó Riain, chief executive of the Dublin Marathon Group, said: The record response to this year's ballot shows how much the Irish Life Dublin Marathon means to runners.

We're delighted to see demand continue to grow, and congratulations to everyone who secured a place. We recognise that many applicants will be disappointed not to have secured a place through the ballot. He added: There are still other ways to take part, including charity places, which are now available. We encourage runners to explore these options and join us in making race day a memorable celebration of running and community.

Entry Fee Hike Attributed to Rising Costs

Ó Riain also noted that race day serves as a special occasion for the entire city, with local communities gathering to cheer participants. The 2027 entry fee has increased to €130, the first price hike in five years. That represents an 18 per cent increase on the previous fee of €110. Organizers attributed the rise to a significant increase in the costs of staging the event.

The number of general ballot places remains unchanged from last year despite growing demand. A limited number of Good for Age places will be available to runners who meet the qualifying time for their age category. Runners can apply with a qualifying result from an eligible race in 2025, 2026 or 2027. The qualifying criteria will be published on Tuesday, December 1st 2026, and applications will open on Friday, May 7th 2027 on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.

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Entry Transfers and Official Travel Packages

Runners with a confirmed entry can transfer it to another runner during the official transfer window, which runs from Wednesday July 21st. Participants can also book packages through approved sports travel partners. Selected packages include a marathon entry and accommodation and are subject to availability. As the notification process concludes, focus shifts toward logistical preparations for the October 24 start. The Dublin Marathon Group is preparing to welcome successful applicants to the start line next year.

The event remains a major cultural and sporting fixture, drawing athletes and spectators from across the globe. For unsuccessful applicants, the refund offers a clean break.