Dublin Overcome Cavan in All-Ireland SFC Despite Brennan's Standside Exile

Dublin advanced to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after a controlled performance against Cavan, with Con O'Callaghan scoring 1-9. Manager Ger Brennan watched from the stands due to a 12-week suspension but praised his bench's impact and defensive improvement. Cavan's wasteful shooting and fatigue in the second half proved costly.

Dublin secured a comfortable victory over Cavan in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 2B, with manager Ger Brennan observing from the stands after a suspension.

Con O'Callaghan led the scoring with 1-9, including a two-pointer, while substitutes Colm Basquel, Ross McGarry, and Seán Guiden made an impact off the bench. Despite a competitive first half, Cavan's wasteful shooting and tired legs in the final quarter allowed Dublin to pull away. Cavan manager Dermot McCabe lamented squandering a half-time lead and noted the inexperience in his lineup, with several debutants.

Dublin's defense improved after conceding four goals to Louth in their previous outing, though some erratic passing and missed goal chances persisted. Referee Liam Devenney had a mixed performance, drawing criticism from both sets of fans. The win sets up an All-Ireland quarter-final for Dublin, while Cavan's championship journey ends here





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Dublin Cavan All-Ireland SFC Ger Brennan Con O'callaghan Gaelic Football Championship

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