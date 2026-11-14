Dublin Phoenix Park Suspicious Death: Police Hunt Italian Couple

An Garda Síochána is investigating a suspicious death of a man in his 40s found at Dublin's Phoenix Park. Police appeal for information regarding a visiting couple near Wellington Monument.

An Garda Síochána has officially identified a man whose body was discovered in Phoenix Park on Friday, marking the beginning of a critical police inquiry into the incident. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly confirmed that the death is being treated as suspicious following the discovery of the man's remains on open ground near the Wellington Monument.

Suspect Victim Details Revealed

The individual found deceased was identified as a man aged in his 40s who was originally from eastern Europe. Authorities stated that he had been living in Ireland for some time prior to his death. While a postmortem examination on the man's remains was completed on Saturday, the results will not be released at this stage for operational reasons regarding the ongoing investigation.

Also read Dublin Phoenix Park Murder Inquiry: Man Found Dead at Wellington Monument

Police Appeal for Couple Witnesses

Investigating gardaí are particularly keen to speak to a couple, described as a man and woman in their 30s, who are believed to be Italian. These individuals were visiting the Wellington Monument shortly before the man's remains were found on Friday morning. Police suspect this couple may hold crucial information regarding the timeline of events leading up to the discovery of the body.

Advertisement

Forensic Findings and Investigation Scope

The man's body was discovered on open ground at the Wellington Monument in Phoenix Park around 10.30am on Friday. Initial observations by responding officers indicated that the deceased appeared to have suffered multiple slash injuries. Despite the suspicious nature of the death, An Garda Síochána clarified in a statement that a formal murder investigation had not been launched at this specific time.

Public Engagement and Contact Details

An Garda Síochána renewed its appeal for anyone who visited the Wellington Monument between 2pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday to come forward with any information. Residents and visitors with details about the incident or the suspected couple are urged to contact Gardaí directly. Inquiries can be directed to Finglas Garda station at 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111, or any local Garda station.