Dublin Player Scoops €1 Million Lotto Plus 1 Jackpot, Three Others Win Over €58,000 Each

A lucky Dublin resident has become Ireland's newest millionaire after winning the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot. Three other players also secured significant prizes, matching five numbers plus the bonus in Saturday night's draw.

A single lucky ticket holder in Dublin has become Ireland 's newest millionaire following an astonishing win in Saturday night's Lotto Plus 1 draw. The fortunate individual purchased a Quick Pick ticket on the very day of the draw, securing the substantial €1 million jackpot.

The winning sequence for the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Saturday, April 18th, was 2, 3, 5, 16, 32, 42, with a Bonus ball of 15. The National Lottery has announced that the specific retail location where this life-changing ticket was sold will be disclosed on Tuesday.

Beyond the top prize, three other players experienced significant fortune in last night's main Lotto draw. These players each matched five numbers plus the Bonus ball, resulting in an impressive €58,471 prize for each of them. Notably, two of these Match 5 + Bonus wins were secured by players residing in County Waterford.

One of these winning tickets, also bought on the day of the draw, was purchased at Spar Lismore Park, located at 2 Tyrone Road, Lismore Park, Waterford. The second Waterford winner likewise opted for a Quick Pick ticket and bought it on draw day at Tesco Ballybeg, situated on Kilbarry Road, Ballybeg.

The third Match 5 + Bonus prize was claimed by a player in Dublin who had purchased their Quick Pick ticket through the National Lottery's online platform. The numbers drawn for Saturday's main Lotto draw were 5, 6, 11, 18, 40, 45, with a Bonus ball of 24.

Emma Monaghan, a spokesperson for the National Lottery, expressed her delight, stating, 'It’s been an incredible night of wins for Lotto players right across Ireland, with one player in the capital becoming the newest National Lottery millionaire of 2026. And the celebrations didn’t stop there - not one, not two, but THREE players matched five numbers plus the Bonus to each take home a fantastic €58,471. We’re urging all players to check their tickets very carefully today. If you discover you’re holding a winning ticket, be sure to sign the back of it, keep it safe, and contact our Prize Claims team!'

Winners of the Saturday night draws are strongly advised to immediately sign the back of their tickets for security. They should then contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team at 1800 666 222 or via email at claims@lottery.ie. Arrangements will then be made for them to collect their winnings at Lottery Headquarters.

The individual who purchased their ticket online has also been directly notified and should check their National Lottery account for details regarding their significant win. Unfortunately, there was no winner for the substantial €7,120,443 jackpot on offer in the main draw.

Consequently, the jackpot for Wednesday's Lotto draw will roll over and is now estimated to reach an impressive €7.5 million, presenting another opportunity for a life-changing win. The news highlights a particularly successful weekend for lottery players across the nation, with the promise of more excitement to come as jackpots continue to build.





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