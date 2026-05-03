Dublin Player Wins €8.7 Million Lotto Jackpot

A Dublin player has won the Lotto jackpot of €8,726,418 from Saturday night's draw. The National Lottery is urging players in Dublin to check their tickets. This is the second Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

The quest to identify Ireland's latest millionaire is underway following confirmation from the National Lottery regarding the location of Saturday night's Lotto jackpot winner. The fortunate ticket holder is poised to receive a substantial €8,726,418, a life-altering sum secured by matching all six numbers, plus the bonus number, in the main Lotto draw.

The winning sequence of numbers was 1, 7, 27, 28, 34, and 42, complemented by the bonus number 26. This significant win marks the second Lotto jackpot awarded this year, adding to the excitement surrounding the National Lottery. The National Lottery has officially announced that the winning ticket was purchased by a player in Dublin. Details regarding the specific retail outlet where the winning ticket was sold will be revealed on Wednesday, May 6th.

The Dublin-based winner is undoubtedly experiencing immense joy, and the National Lottery is actively encouraging all players within the Dublin region to meticulously examine their tickets for a potential match. The National Lottery emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the winning ticket. The winner is strongly advised to sign the back of the ticket immediately to establish ownership and maintain its security.

To initiate the prize claim process, the winner should contact the Prize Claims team via phone at 1800 666 222 or through email at claims@lottery.ie. Upon contact, arrangements will be made for a visit to Lottery Headquarters to finalize the claim. Sarah Orr, a spokesperson for the National Lottery, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “What a remarkable weekend for National Lottery players across Ireland!

A Dublin player has officially joined the ranks of Ireland’s millionaires, winning Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot valued at an impressive €8,726,418. We strongly urge all our players in Dublin to diligently check their tickets today, as one lucky individual now holds the distinction of being the second Lotto jackpot winner of 2026. ” This win underscores the potential for life-changing opportunities offered by the National Lottery.

Beyond the jackpot winner, over 101,000 players across the country secured prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws held on Saturday night. The National Lottery encourages all participants to verify their tickets to determine if they have won any of the available prizes, potentially adding a bonus to their Bank Holiday weekend. The substantial jackpot win is expected to generate considerable interest and excitement among lottery players nationwide.

The National Lottery continues to promote responsible play and emphasizes the importance of checking tickets promptly. The anticipation surrounding the revelation of the winning retail location is building, and the National Lottery will provide further updates as they become available. This win serves as a reminder of the dreams that can come true with a little luck and a Lotto ticket.

The winning numbers, 01, 07, 27, 28, 34, 42, and the bonus number 26, will undoubtedly be etched in the memory of the Dublin winner and lottery enthusiasts across Ireland. The National Lottery remains committed to providing exciting opportunities and contributing to good causes throughout the country





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