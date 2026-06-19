Dublin Police Investigate Loss of Submachine Gun from Armed Vehicle

A Garda unit lost an MP7 submachine gun from its vehicle boot in Dublin, prompting an internal investigation and renewed debate over safety protocols. A previous similar incident in 2018 had led to recommendations that were not fully adopted. The ongoing inquiry seeks to clarify accountability and prevent future breaches.

April saw an armed Garda vehicle driving through the north quays in Dublin city centre with a bag of weapons in its boot. The bag, containing a Heckler & Koch MP7 submachine gun and its ammunition, opened and the gun fell onto the road before a bystander could gather it.

Twenty minutes later a second Garda vehicle arrived on the scene and the officials retrieved the bag, preventing the gun from falling into the wrong hands. The incident has been described by the Garda Headquarters as a matter that requires a full review by a senior officer, and the precise details of the loss are still under scrutiny. Parallels can be drawn with a similar episode that occurred in 2018 in Dublin's south inner city.

In that case the MP7 also slipped from the boot of an armed response unit vehicle while the car was travelling over a ramp. Witnesses saw a bag fall but a passerby took the gun and returned it to a neighbourhood Garda station within half an hour, stopping a potential security crisis. A Gsoc investigation at that time concluded that the personnel involved should be exonerated and called for safety upgrades on vehicle boots.

The earlier investigation recommended the installation of nets inside the boots of specialist armed responder vehicles, a measure that would reduce the risk of weapons leaking. Reports indicate that those recommendations were only partially implemented, leaving many vehicles vulnerable. In light of the latest incident, internal duress is mounting within the armed units, as officers debate whether a formal disciplinary action should be taken against the Garda who lost the gun in April.

The Garda Headquarters remains tight‑lipped on the extent of any internal review and has not confirmed whether the netting policy has been enforced across the fleet. Likewise, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has not released new findings, though it had acknowledged in 2019 that the recommendation concerning safe carriage was still pending.

Officers are now campaigning for better oversight, financing and training to ensure that weapons do not fall out of custody, while public confidence in the armed unit's safety measures is under reevaluation. Broadening the conversation, law‑enforcement authorities across Ireland are reexamining the protocols governing the transport of firearms, especially those used by specialist teams. The tragedy of an MP7 falling from a vehicle prompted questions about technical safeguards, operational training and accountability.

The chance to improve safety for both Gardaí and civilians hinges on strict compliance with earlier advice, with the ultimate aim of preempting incidents that could otherwise compromise public security





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