Dublin Protesters Rally Against Immigration and EU Migration Pact

Thousands gathered in Dublin to protest against immigration and the upcoming EU migration pact, with speakers condemning the government and chanting patriotic slogans.

Large areas around Leinster House were cordoned off on Wednesday as thousands of demonstrators gathered in Dublin's O'Connell Street to protest against immigration and the European Union migration pact set to take effect on Friday.

The protest began with attendees reciting the Lord's Prayer for those they claimed had been 'persecuted by entities coming into our country,' referencing a recent knife attack in Belfast. Many demonstrators draped themselves in the Irish Tricolour and chanted slogans such as 'Get them out!

' and 'Whose streets? Our streets!

' to voice their opposition to the pact, which aims to harmonize legislation across the EU regarding international protection applicants, including common border systems, swifter screening, mandatory health and security checks, and a streamlined returns system. Speakers at the event labeled the Irish government as 'treasonous,' accusing it of betraying the nation's sovereignty by agreeing to the EU's migration policies. Organizers described a 'unity between people' during the fuel protests, urging the crowd to maintain that unity.

One speaker, Dallon, declared it was up to the 'people of the island of Ireland' to prevent the migration pact from being implemented, expressing concerns for 'ourselves and our children' and demanding that the government rethink the entire pact. He condemned the recent violence in Northern Ireland as 'totally unacceptable' and emphasized that he was 'not a racist.

' The protest quickly escalated as demonstrators marched down O'Connell Street and through College Green, bringing traffic to a standstill. Stranded Luas carriages and buses were passed by the crowd, with some protesters approaching gardaí policing the march and labeling them a 'disgrace.

' Upon reaching Leinster House, the scene grew more confrontational. Participants initially pushed against the barricades that had been placed in advance of their arrival, knocking some to the ground as members of the Garda Public Order Unit formed a defensive line. A heavy Garda presence was in place, with a large area cordoned off. Some demonstrators targeted those leaving Leinster House, as well as gardaí, shouting 'traitors' at them.

The protest highlighted deep divisions in Irish society over immigration and the EU migration pact, with organizers vowing to continue their opposition. Despite the tensions, the event remained largely peaceful, though the atmosphere was charged with anger and frustration. The Irish government has defended the migration pact as necessary for managing asylum seekers efficiently and fairly, but critics argue it undermines national sovereignty and fails to address local concerns





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dublin Protest Immigration EU Migration Pact Ireland Demonstration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Software engineer (23) caught providing unlicensed taxi service after sting operationCase against Shanming Li, of Lucan, Dublin, struck out after he paid €150 to charity

Read more »

Trial Opens for Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Three Children in Dublin StabbingRiad Bouchaker is on trial for attempting to murder three children and assaulting a care worker with a kitchen knife in Dublin. The prosecution says he made repeated stabbing movements, targeting the children's upper bodies. The incident sparked widespread attention.

Read more »

Mother Weeps During Testimony About Daughter's Stabbing in DublinA mother testified at the Central Criminal Court about her daughter's severe injuries from a knife attack at Parnell Square, describing the moment she learned of the stabbing and the child's ongoing medical struggles.

Read more »

Cavan and Dublin Face Do-or-Die Clashes in All-Ireland Football ChampionshipCavan's defeat to Westmeath in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship leaves them in a must-win situation against Dublin this weekend. Dublin also enter the knockout stage with injury concerns and inconsistent form.

Read more »