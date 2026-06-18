Dublin Pub Occupiers Defy Court Order Amid Housing Crisis

Members of the Revolutionary Housing League continue to occupy a former Dublin pub despite a High Court order to vacate, citing a homelessness crisis. The property owners seek contempt sanctions.

Revolutionary Housing League members occupying a former pub in Dublin 's Liberties area have continued their activities despite a High Court order to vacate the premises within three days, which expired on Sunday.

The property, known as Ardee House on Chamber Street, has been used as a cafe and social center since it was broken into around Christmas. Counsel for the owners, Black Sheep Investments Ltd, told the court that notwithstanding the order, activities remained unchecked and continued unabated, necessitating a request for an attachment and committal order for contempt against the defendants.

Judge Brian Cregan had granted the original order and said he was satisfied to grant short service for the contempt motion, with the case to return next week. Among those identified in occupation are Eoghan Lynch and Sean Doyle, who claim affiliation with the Revolutionary Housing League. Both were present in court when the vacate order was made.

Doyle argued their action was a response to the homelessness crisis, stating people are 'dying on doorsteps,' and indicated they would not comply. The situation highlights ongoing tensions around housing rights and property law in Ireland, as activists take direct action to address what they describe as a destitution crisis. The court's pending contempt motion could lead to prison sentences for those refusing to leave, underscoring the legal ramifications of such occupations.

This case unfolds amid broader debates about homelessness, urban space, and social activism in Dublin





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Housing Crisis Revolutionary Housing League Dublin Occupation High Court Homelessness Contempt Of Court

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