Dublin Resident Experiences Long Wait in Hospital Corridor Due to Shortage of Diagnostic Equipment

Sinead Ferron, a Dublin resident, spent two days in a bed positioned in a busy hospital corridor waiting for treatment. She experienced internal bleeding and had to undergo an 80-hour wait for a CT scan due to a shortage of diagnostic equipment.

A Dublin resident named Sinead Ferron spent two days in a bed positioned in a loud and busy corridor of St Vincent's University Hospital this week as she waited for treatment.

Ferron, who suffers from several ongoing health problems including a connective tissue disorder known as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), experienced internal bleeding and had to undergo a CT scan after a wait of 80 hours. She felt 'invisible' and unable to sleep amidst the constant noise and activity in the corridor. When initially triaged, she was moved to the main waiting area, which was full.

Despite missing her aspirin dose and expressing concerns about internal bleeding, she was not able to see a doctor for further assessment. The hospital spokesperson mentioned a shortage of CT scanners and diagnostic equipment at St Vincent's during periods of exceptionally high demand. Ferron was eventually transferred to a private hospital for further treatment after spending 48 hours in the corridor





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Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Connective Tissue Disorder Hospital Corridor Shortage Of Diagnostic Equipment CT Scan

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