Dublin Resident's 'Nightmare' Living with Sewage Overflows and Mold in Council Flat

A Dublin resident living in a council flat in Mercer House is experiencing persistent sewage overflows and mold issues, leading to health concerns and a desire to move. Despite repeated reports to the council, the underlying issue with a blocked stack pipe remains unresolved, causing frustration and distress for the resident and her family.

Lynsey McGrath, a resident of the Mercer House flat complex in Dublin 2, is enduring a distressing situation involving recurring sewage overflows and pervasive mold within her home. The issue stems from a blocked stack pipe on the exterior wall of the complex, which is designed to carry wastewater to the underground sewer system. The recurring blockage causes sewage, including waste and toilet paper, to back up into McGrath's apartment every time someone flushes a toilet in the flats above her.

This has resulted in a series of unwelcome intrusions into her living space, causing significant distress and health concerns. The ongoing problem has persisted despite numerous reports to the council, leading to temporary fixes that fail to address the underlying cause and creating an atmosphere of frustration and helplessness for McGrath and her family. Her husband, a plumber, often has to manually relieve the pressure by removing the cap on the external pipe. \McGrath, who shares the three-bedroom flat with her husband and their four children, aged 15, 13, 10, and 3, describes the situation as a living nightmare. The overflows have occurred approximately eight times since January 2025, with the latest incident taking place in February. The council's response has been limited to flushing the pipes, a temporary solution that does not prevent future occurrences. McGrath is frustrated by the lack of a permanent resolution and the repeated delays in addressing the root of the problem. She reports that despite promises to investigate with a camera inspection of the pipes, this has never materialized. This lack of action has forced her to take the difficult step of requesting her neighbors to refrain from flushing their toilets to avoid further overflows, which she finds incredibly distressing. This situation has not only created discomfort for McGrath and her family but has also put strain on her relationships with neighbours, highlighting the extent of the problems. \Beyond the sewage issues, McGrath's flat is also plagued by dampness and mold, creating further health concerns, as she was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 33. She says that her condition is 'really bad at the moment.' The rising dampness problem has been present for as long as she can remember. She describes the constant re-emergence of black mold even after repainting the walls twice since Christmas. This recurring issue affects various items in her kitchen, including dry goods like salt and stock cubes. The mold has also infiltrated her children's belongings, specifically the material bed of her young daughter, and a coat belonging to her son which he was unable to wear due to the mold. The living conditions have deteriorated to such an extent that McGrath, who has lived in the flat since she was seven and always imagined she would never move, is now considering seeking alternative housing. They are currently on the council's transfer list. Mercer House, built in the 1930s and designed by Herbert Simms, is a protected structure. Dublin City Council has stated that it is in communication with Uisce Éireann regarding the sewer lines in the public road





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Sewage Mold Council Flat Dublin Housing Mercer House Health Concerns

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