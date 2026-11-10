Dublin Residential Land Prices Surpass National Averages in 2025

Central Statistics Office data reveals Dublin residential land costs nearly triple the national median in 2025, driven by population concentration and high demand in commuter counties.

Residentially zoned land in the capital city commanded nearly three times the price paid for similar land in other parts of the country last year, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office. The median, or middle value, price paid for an acre of residential development land in Dublin in 2025 was €721,288. This figure stands in stark contrast to the national median price of €258,716.

Regional Pricing Disparities Drive Market Value

The Central Statistics Office reported that land in Dublin and its commuter counties typically commands a premium due to the high concentration of the population in these areas. Dublin and the southwest region, comprising Cork and Kerry, held the highest median prices per acre in 2025. The median price for Dublin was €721,288, while the southwest region recorded a median of €469,061.

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At the other end of the spectrum, the Border region had the lowest regional median, at €122,300 per acre. This significant price gap highlights the economic divergence between the capital region and the northern border areas. The data underscores how geographic location remains a primary determinant of land value in the Irish property market.

County-Specific Transactions and Market Anomalies

By county, Kerry had the highest published median price per acre in 2025, at €727,053. This was closely followed by Dublin at €721,288 and Galway at €470,723. However, the Central Statistics Office noted that the Kerry figure appears to have been inflated by a small number of high-value transactions, which may skew the overall perception of the county's average land cost.

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Conversely, Leitrim had the lowest published county median, at €71,894 per acre. This vast difference between the highest and lowest county medians illustrates the fragmented nature of the residential land market. The total value of residential land sold last year amounted to €217.9 million, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Transaction Volumes and Vendor Profiles

The greatest recorded volume of land sold was in the mideast region, which includes Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow. This area accounted for a total of 103.3 acres of transactions. In contrast, the Midlands recorded the lowest volume, at only 24.6 acres. These figures suggest that development activity and land turnover are heavily concentrated in specific geographic clusters.

Individuals accounted for more than two-thirds, or 72.3 per cent, of vendors by number of transactions in 2025. Meanwhile, construction companies accounted for 68.5 per cent of the value of land purchased. This indicates that while individuals are the most frequent sellers, corporate buyers are driving the majority of the capital value in the sector.

Impact of Residentially Zoned Land Tax on Prices

In 2025, land subject to the Residentially Zoned Land Tax had a median price per acre of €329,896. This was compared with €184,421 for land not subject to the tax. The difference between these two figures is approximately 79 per cent, suggesting a potential correlation between the tax status and land pricing.

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The Central Statistics Office clarified that this is a descriptive comparison and does not establish that the tax caused the price difference. The agency noted that the value and volume of transactions included in its release did not represent all residentially zoned land sales. They specified that only transactions where the land area could be verified at the time of sale were included in the official statistics.