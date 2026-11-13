Dublin River Robberies: Said Haci Sent Forward for Trial After Liffey Attacks

Said Haci was remanded in custody after being charged with violent robberies along the River Liffey in Dublin. A €8,500 watch and other valuables were stolen in incidents on April 25th and 28th.

Said Haci has been sent forward for trial by Dublin District Court in connection with a series of violent robberies targeting men along the River Liffey in Dublin. The 39-year-old was charged regarding three separate incidents that occurred on April 25th and April 28th, during which victims were assaulted and stripped of valuable personal items including designer watches and gold chains.

Judge Michèle Finan refused bail for Haci, who remains in custody, after hearing detailed evidence from Garda Karl Sheridan about the brutal nature of the attacks. The defense counsel Aoife Mutch requested that Haci reside with a relative who offered him work in a barber shop, but the court rejected the application given the severity of the alleged offenses and the risk to public safety.

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Court Proceedings and Remand Details

Haci, an Algerian national residing at Cherry Orchard Drive in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, appeared before the court in Dublin District Court where he was served with a book of evidence. Judge Finan granted a return-for-trial order, scheduling the case for listing in January at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. This procedural step moves the case from the local court to a higher judicial body capable of handling serious indictable offenses.

The accused had already spent six months on remand since his initial arrest, a period that coincided with the time he was allegedly subject to a deportation order. The judge noted the significant time served and the serious nature of the charges, which include robbery and assault, as primary factors in the decision to maintain custody rather than release him pending trial.

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First Attack on Burgh Quay

The first alleged incident took place at approximately 1.43am on April 25th when a victim was standing outside the River Bar on Burgh Quay smoking a cigarette. Three men approached the victim, with each individual giving the man a hug while pretending to sell him a watch. This social engineering tactic was designed to distract the victim and facilitate the theft of his possessions without immediate resistance.

Haci allegedly removed a watch from a co-conspirator's wrist and placed it on the victim's wrist while an accomplice distracted him. As the victim attempted to remove the watch, Haci tripped him to the ground, preventing him from reaching for his own property. The attack left the victim with bloody knees and back injuries, while the thieves stole a Cartier Santos watch valued at €8,500 and a mobile phone worth €1,500.

Second Incident on George's Quay

Following the incident, gardaí obtained CCTV footage from the area which aided in the investigation. Officers subsequently searched Haci's home and recovered a gold chain that matched the description of the stolen item. The recovery of this evidence provided a direct link between the accused and the second robbery, strengthening the case against him prior to the third incident.

Third Robbery at Rosie Hackett Bridge

The final alleged robbery occurred on April 28th at the Rosie Hackett Bridge, where a man was sitting down when Haci approached him. The accused punched the victim in the chest and snatched his gold chain. Unlike the previous incidents, this victim was able to follow the suspect and took a photograph of him, which was subsequently handed over to gardaí as key evidence.

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The investigation led officers to a Dublin jeweller that had purchased a broken gold chain matching the description of the stolen item. Video evidence from the shop allegedly showed Haci entering the premises and exchanging the stolen chain for cash. The jewellery from this specific incident was later retrieved by authorities, further corroborating the evidence gathered during the investigation.

Bail Refusal and Future Proceedings

During the bail application, defence counsel Aoife Mutch argued that Haci had a stable place to stay with a relative who had offered him employment. However, Garda Karl Sheridan objected to the release, citing the pattern of violence and the targeted nature of the robberies along the same stretch of the Liffey. The judge found these objections compelling and refused bail, ensuring Haci remains in custody until his trial.

The case will now proceed to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where it is listed for January. The court has ordered that all evidence, including CCTV footage, photographic evidence, and recovered items, will be presented during the trial. The prosecution expects to present a detailed timeline of events linking Haci to all three incidents, supported by physical evidence and witness accounts.