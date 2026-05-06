Dublin's 1 Hanover Square: A Historic Home with a Modern Twist

The house at 1 Hanover Square, where the famous Irish balladeer Ronnie Drew lived with his wife Deirdre O'Connell in the 1960s, is now on the market for €495,000. The property, which dates back to 1899, has undergone significant renovations in recent years, including a comprehensive overhaul in 2020.

The house at 1 Hanover Square , where the famous Irish balladeer Ronnie Drew lived with his wife Deirdre O'Connell in the 1960s, is now on the market for €495,000.

The property, which dates back to 1899, has undergone significant renovations in recent years, including a comprehensive overhaul in 2020. The current owners have continued to maintain and adapt the house, incorporating the former workshop – once a shop unit – into the main living space by adding a connecting door. The house is primarily accessed via a side entrance, which opens to a hallway.

At the end of the corridor is a bathroom with a utility area, while the staircase rises ahead. The former shop to the front is now arranged as a livingroom and home office, though it could easily serve as a bedroom. It features a large window overlooking the street and a sliding door opening to the side courtyard. The kitchen, fitted with white units and timber countertops, also has direct access to the courtyard.

Upstairs, the main living area has timber floors and an exposed brick wall. The loft has been opened up, with access via a retractable ladder. The room is dual aspect and further enhanced by a dormer window beside the loft. The main bedroom and bathroom are both located off this living space.

Tucked into a cul-de-sac just off Patrick's Street, in the heart of Dublin's historical Christchurch quarter, the house enjoys a distinctive setting. The owner describes it as 'like its own little community right beside the city centre', with a good mix of people who have lived there for a long time and others who have moved in and are renovating the houses. The property is on the market with Owen Reilly, seeking €495,000.

Dating from 1899, the property has evolved over time from part commercial use to a fully residential home, with successive owners leaving their mark. A comprehensive renovation by the previous owners in 2020 included rewiring and plumbing, a new boiler, underfloor heating at ground level, a new roof and a new kitchen.

The layout was reconfigured to incorporate glass doors opening to a courtyard, allowing additional light to filter in from the side, while an open loft space was introduced upstairs. The current owners have continued to maintain and adapt the house, incorporating the former workshop – once a shop unit – into the main living space by adding a connecting door.

Extending to 78sq m (840sq ft) with an E1 Ber, the property is on the market with Owen Reilly, seeking €495,000





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1 Hanover Square Dublin Historic Home Modern Twist €495 000

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