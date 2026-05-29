Dublin's Coffee Scene: New Cafes and Bakeries to Visit

Dublin and Wicklow have a plethora of great coffee shops, with new cafes and bakeries opening up every week. From specialty coffee to plant-focused menus, there's something for everyone. Take a coffee tour this weekend to explore the city's best spots.

Dublin and Wicklow have no shortage of great coffee shops. Take yourself on a coffee tour this weekend to our favourite spots. Couple Anna and Luca started CINNAMOOD in the spring of 2022 in Germany, and it has already grown to 48 locations in 8 countries.

This is its first foray into Ireland, where visitors are in for a treat with crunchy pecan and maple glazed washed down with specialty coffee, high-quality matcha, and smoothies to satisfy any sweet tooth. Artisan baker Laura Munroe and pastry chef Marija Lacic have brought their combined experience to Twist. This all-vegan bakery and café specialises in handcrafted cakes and catering.

Enjoy sweet and savoury croissants or loaf cakes with icing in an array of flavours including pistachio, vanilla chocolate marble, carrot, and lemon meringue. The café sits in the vaults of the beautifully restored CHQ building. Other cafés include an obligatory Starbucks and a new bakery and café called Tábla, founded by friends well-acquainted with the Dublin food scene. Tábla is led by Tanguy and chef Thomas, who both worked in Cordon Bleu and Jambon Buerre, using local Irish ingredients.

Lunch is available from Wednesday to Saturday, with intimate weekend dinner services, rounding out the week with their signature dishes. Another female-founded café, Sister, is run by sisters Róisín, who's also founder of much-loved vegan restaurant Saucy Cow in Temple Bar, and Aislinn Lawlor. Based on Lennox Street in Dublin 8, expect plant-focused menus with speciality coffee and matcha, such as miso brown sugar shaken espresso and coconut mango iced matcha.

The reviews are glowing after only a week, so we expect this is only the beginning for this dynamic duo. In addition, a new café called El Gordo, named after Argentinean owners Alejandro and Lucrecia's kids, has moved to a larger venue on Curzon Street, with little sister Around The Corner on South Circular Road continuing its legacy by serving seasonal and local Irish produce packed full of Argentinian flavours.

The new café will serve sandwiches and toasties, pastries from The Rock Bakery, coffee from a local roaster, and other treats. Founders Charlotte and Shane have had a busy start to the year with two new location announcements. The first, a new bakery at 59 Lower Baggot Street, opening onto the park's restored Victorian fountain.

In a heartfelt letter to customers, they thanked Dublin 8 for giving them their start and announced another location on South Circular Road, in place of Little Bird Café which is now focusing on their yoga studio on the top floor. Formerly popular Daddy's Café, the team at The Circular in Rialto created The Day Café to carry on the legacy.

The signature Daddy's chicken and grape sandwich is still on the menu, with the addition of treats from The Black Pitt Bakery. With outdoor seating to boot, it's the perfect place for some casual grub. With its first location in Aylesbury Shopping Centre in Oldbawn, Flat Coffee has opened in Walkinstown too. Brunch options are something to behold with French toast, smashed avocado toast, Turkish or Romesco eggs, plus fresh sausage rolls, buns, and more.

It also serves our favourite coffee and has a lovely atmosphere. This new neighbourhood bakery, café, and wine bar at Lock-Keepers Walk was opened by pastry chef Eojin Lee. Enjoy freshly baked bread, toasted sandwiches, and special pastries - including fennel and sage sausage rolls made with croissant dough, jalapeño and cheddar sausage rolls, and 'nduja, ricotta, and hot honey buns - as well as cakes available to order. The perfect stop along the Royal Canal.

Butcher's, and is already famous for its New York style bagels in collaboration with micro bakery Fat Baby Bakes. Find flavours like the traditional bacon and cheese, cream cheese and egg or the Chicken Caesar bagel. Expect a bigger space with lots of seating, ideal for groups or after a class at Butlers Chocolates.

Dublin City Council made significant restorations to the old tearooms to bring beloved café Copper & Straw to the centre of Palmerston Park in Dublin 6, joining its other locations at Aston Quay, Arran Quay, and Bray Main Street. Founded by Stephen Kennedy, who worked in higher education but decided to follow his passion to become a barista, opened his first Bray location in 2018.

Now, in this dog-friendly space you can get your coffee on with cinnamon swirls, Danish pastries or poached pear and black pudding sausage rolls. The menu is ever-changing, so look out for toasties with bacon and chipotle, prosciutto crudo or a spiced falafel wrap, depending on the season. Mister Magpie has been met with a positive reception in its latest location: a Victorian tearoom in Blackrock Park





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Dublin Coffee Cafe Bakeries New Openings Specialty Coffee Plant-Focused Menus

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