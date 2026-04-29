Dublin's Office Market Faces Stranded Assets as Sustainability Demands Reshape Demand

Outdated office buildings in Dublin are contributing to high vacancy rates as they fail to meet modern sustainability standards, mirroring trends seen in global markets like London and New York. The revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and corporate sustainability reporting requirements are driving demand for energy-efficient spaces, with premium buildings commanding higher rents while older stock risks obsolescence.

The commercial real estate market in Dublin is facing a growing challenge as outdated office buildings contribute to high vacancy rates, not due to a lack of demand but because they fail to meet modern sustainability and efficiency standards.

Many of these properties are now considered 'stranded assets'—buildings that no longer comply with evolving energy efficiency regulations or market expectations, putting them at risk of premature obsolescence. This trend mirrors what has already occurred in major global markets like London, New York, and Sydney, where older, less sustainable buildings struggle to attract tenants. The pressure to upgrade is driven by both public and private sectors.

Public-sector tenants are bound by strict greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets, while private companies face increasing scrutiny under the European Union's corporate sustainability reporting directive, which requires audited disclosures of Scope 1, 2, and material Scope 3 emissions. For many businesses, the office space they occupy is a significant factor in their overall carbon footprint, influencing procurement decisions and tender submissions.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also being asked to provide emissions data as part of procurement processes, further intensifying the demand for sustainable workspaces. The revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, set to take effect in Ireland by the end of May, will introduce stricter rating certificates, minimum energy performance standards for office buildings, and a new zero-emission building standard.

Buildings with poor energy ratings, fossil fuel-dependent heating systems, and inadequate on-site sustainability measures not only face higher operational costs but also carry a carbon liability that tenants must justify internally and to clients. Research from Savills shows that in London, 68% of 2025 lettings were in buildings rated BREEAM Excellent or Outstanding, with prime rents rising by 6.8% to £105.26 per square foot.

Similarly, in Manhattan and Sydney, premium office spaces with strong sustainability credentials are commanding higher rents while lower-quality stock struggles to find tenants. Dublin is following a similar trajectory, with major corporations like BNY Mellon, State Street, and Stripe prioritizing sustainable offices, often paying higher rents for buildings that align with their net-zero commitments. Institutional investors are also factoring sustainability credentials into their underwriting requirements, impacting liquidity and property valuations





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