Dublin’s Prime Properties: From Historic Gems to Modern Turnkey Homes

Explore a selection of Dublin’s most desirable properties, ranging from a historic 1914 home in Oxmantown to a stylish Edwardian residence in Sandymount and a modern, energy-efficient house with solar panels. Each property offers unique features, from expansive gardens to potential extensions, catering to diverse buyer preferences.

In Dublin's Oxmantown and Mary’s Abbey area, a charming 78sq m (840sq ft) property built in 1914 offers an excellent city-center location. The ground floor features an open-plan layout with a spacious living room showcasing a herringbone wooden floor at the front and a bright kitchen and dining area at the rear.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms, while the south-facing rear garden includes a 7sq m utility room that could serve as a home office. The property, with a Ber D1 rating, presents potential for expansion by converting the garage or extending into the 100ft-long garden.

Meanwhile, in south Dublin, a stylish Edwardian home in Sandymount spans 156sq m (1,679sq ft) and sits on one of the area’s most sought-after residential roads. Though it requires some updates, the house is move-in ready and offers opportunities for rear extensions, with a garden stretching 200ft in length. A large garage could also be repurposed into additional living space.

Located just a 10-minute walk from Sutton Dart station and 7km from the M1 motorway, this property holds a Ber E2 rating. Another notable listing is a light-filled home elevated above the N11, offering countryside views. Inside, the living room features a marble fireplace, a large bay window, and double doors leading to the dining room. The kitchen includes an island unit, underfloor heating, high-end appliances, and granite worktops.

With four double bedrooms—three of which are en suite—this property boasts a Ber B3 rating. Additionally, a 110sq m (1,281sq ft) turnkey home built in 2014 offers a bright living room and kitchen on the ground floor, two large bedrooms upstairs, and a third bedroom currently used as a home office on the third floor.

This energy-efficient property, with a B3 Ber rating, includes zoned heating, a solar-panel water heating system, off-street parking for two cars, and a partially lawned rear garden. Situated just a two-minute walk from the Goose Tavern pub and 2km from a nearby village, it provides both convenience and modern comforts





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