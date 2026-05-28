Dublin's Ranelagh: A 1700s redbrick house on the market for €1.5 million

A 1700s redbrick house in Dublin's Ranelagh area is on the market for €1.5 million. The house, which has been fully renovated, features large, refurbished sash windows and high ceilings. The owners, who bought the house in 2022, say they are sad to leave but are looking for a bit more space for their growing family.

The owners of a 1700s redbrick house in Ranelagh , Dublin , have spoken out about their decision to leave the property after just three years of ownership.

The couple, who bought the house in the summer of 2022, had signed up for a course with the Irish Georgian Society to learn how to maintain and restore the property's original features. Despite their best efforts, they say they are now looking for a bit more space for their growing family. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, has been fully renovated and features large, refurbished sash windows and high ceilings.

The owners say they were conscious of preserving the original features of the house, including the timber floors and window shutters. They have also made practical changes to the interior design, including restoring finishes and paring back the style from the previous owner's more modern aesthetic. The house is set out over three storeys and extends to 144sq m (1,550sq ft).

The owners say they are sad about leaving but are looking forward to finding a new home that suits their needs. They are particularly sad to leave behind the house's location, which they say is ideal for families and pets, with parks and amenities within walking or cycling distance. The owners are selling the house through an estate agent and are asking for offers in excess of €1.5 million.

The house has been thoughtfully styled, with the owners scouring antique auctions and vintage shops for the perfect furniture and fittings. They have also made use of the house's original features, including the exposed brick wall in the dining room and the timber floors throughout.

The owners say they are proud of the work they have done to restore the house and are confident that it will find a new owner who will love it just as much as they did. The house is being sold with the help of an estate agent and the owners are hoping to find a buyer who will appreciate the property's history and character.

The house has been on the market for several weeks and the owners are optimistic that it will sell quickly. They are sad to leave behind the house but are looking forward to finding a new home that suits their needs. The owners say they are grateful for the time they spent in the house and are confident that it will find a new owner who will love it just as much as they did.

The house is a rare find in Dublin's busy property market and the owners are hoping to find a buyer who will appreciate its unique character and history





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Dublin Ranelagh 1700S Redbrick House €1.5 Million Estate Agent Antique Auctions Vintage Shops Irish Georgian Society

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