Dublin Scrapes Past Wicklow in Tense Leinster SFC Encounter

Dublin narrowly avoided an upset in Aughrim, defeating Wicklow 2-16 to 2-14 in the Leinster SFC. Paddy Small's late goal proved decisive for Dublin, while Wicklow's Eoin Darcy delivered a strong two-goal performance. The match highlighted Dublin's vulnerabilities and Wicklow's fighting spirit.

Dublin secured a narrow victory over Wicklow in Aughrim, advancing to the Leinster SFC semi-finals to face Louth. The match, played on April 19, 2026, saw Dublin prevail 2-16 to 2-14, a much tighter affair than their previous encounter. Dean Rock, acting as manager in Ger Brennan's absence, oversaw a tense debut.

Paddy Small was instrumental for Dublin, contributing 1-6, including a crucial 58th-minute goal that ultimately sealed the win. Charlie McMorrow added Dublin's other goal, while Seán Bugler chipped in with five points from play.

Despite the win, Dublin lived dangerously, with Wicklow, inspired by a two-goal performance from Eoin Darcy, cutting the deficit to just two points late in the game. Wicklow, who had previously defeated Carlow, will rue missed opportunities, including a significant number of wides, six from the usually reliable Mark Jackson. JP Nolan also missed two late opportunities for the Garden County.

Wicklow, despite being ranked lower in the National League, proved a stern test for the All-Ireland champions, with Darcy scoring 2-2 and captain Dean Healy contributing 0-5. Dublin's victory was marred by the 67th-minute dismissal of Liam Smith, who was making his championship debut, and apparent fresh injuries to Con O’Callaghan and Colm Basquel.

The Dublin squad featured significant changes from the previous year's All-Ireland quarter-final, with only seven starters from that match against Tyrone. Stephen Cluxton, now a selector, was an audible presence during the warm-up. Charlie McMorrow and Eoin Kennedy made their championship debuts in defence, as did Páidí White in attack. However, White conceded a penalty within the first two minutes, which Darcy converted, giving Wicklow an early lead.

Wicklow held this advantage until the final minute of the first half, during which Darcy added 1-2 and Healy, Christopher O’Brien, and Pádraig O’Toole also scored. A point from O’Brien in the 31st minute put Wicklow ahead 1-7 to 0-7, a lead they arguably deserved. Remarkably, Mark Jackson had not yet registered a score, having sent two long-range efforts wide.

Dublin found a surge of momentum just before halftime. Paddy Small added two points, followed by a two-pointer from Killian McGinnis. Then, in the dying seconds of the half, quick play from Dublin saw McMorrow find the net, giving them a flattering 1-11 to 1-7 lead at the break, despite having had earlier goal chances.

Wicklow began the second half with the wind advantage, and Dean Healy quickly converted a two-pointer. Dublin introduced Cormac Costello and Seán MacMahon in place of O’Callaghan and Greg McEneaney. Bugler continued to be Dublin’s main attacking threat, scoring three points in the third quarter. However, Wicklow fought back, with a second two-pointer from Healy and Darcy’s second goal, fisted in from close range, levelling the score at 2-11 to 1-14.

By this stage, Dublin had brought on experienced players like Colm Basquel, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, and Cormac Costello. Basquel and Niall Scully then added points for Dublin, before Small completed his brace and put Dublin ahead 2-16 to 2-11. Wicklow, however, refused to give up and, with more accurate kicking, could have secured a historic upset.

Dublin's scorers included Paddy Small with 1-6, Seán Bugler with 0-5, Charlie McMorrow with 1-0, Killian McGinnis with 0-2, Con O’Callaghan with 0-1, Colm Basquel with 0-1, and Niall Scully with 0-1. Wicklow's scorers were Eoin Darcy with 2-2, Dean Healy with 0-5, Oisín McGraynor with 0-4, Pádraig O’Toole with 0-1, Cian Deering with 0-1, and Christopher O’Brien with 0-1.

Dublin's starting lineup saw Evan Comerford in goals, Eoin Murchan and David Byrne in defence, with Charlie McMorrow and Eoin Kennedy also starting in the back line.





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