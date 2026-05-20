Dublin security guard incident sparks outrage and police investigation

A Congolese man, Sakila, was pursued by security guards on Dublin’s Henry Street and suspected of shoplifting. Bystanders and social media witnesses recorded the incident, showing Sakila restrained by several security men after being held on the ground for at least five minutes. The police ombudsman will investigate the incident.

A Congolese man, Sakila , was pursued by security guard s on Dublin ’s Henry Street and suspected of shoplifting. He ran down the street, colliding with an elderly man .

Bystanders and social media witnesses recorded the incident, showing Sakila restrained by several security men after being held on the ground for at least five minutes. The injured elderly man was also on the ground nearby. Sakila had lived in Ireland since he was a teenager. The police ombudsman will investigate the incident. The Congolese community held a vigil for justice





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Dublin Security Guard Shoplifting Henry Street Sakila Elderly Man Police Investigation Video Social Media Vigil Justice

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