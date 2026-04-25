Dublin Set to Be Hottest County in Ireland This Weekend with Temperatures Reaching 21°C

Ireland is set for a warm weekend, with Dublin expected to see the highest temperatures reaching 21°C. Met Éireann forecasts sunshine and dry weather, with only a small chance of showers. The good weather is expected to continue into next week.

Ireland is bracing for a remarkably warm weekend, with Dublin poised to experience the highest temperatures in the country. The favorable conditions are attributed to a strengthening high-pressure system that has been delivering pleasant weather recently, and forecasts indicate this trend will continue not only through the weekend but also into the early days of next week.

While the western and northern regions may encounter some initial scattered showers, particularly in Connacht, Leinster, and Ulster this morning, these are expected to dissipate northeastward, giving way to predominantly dry conditions and ample sunshine. The eastern part of the country will bask in the warmest temperatures on Saturday, with highs ranging from 17°C to 21°C. In contrast, the western half of Ireland will experience slightly cooler temperatures, between 13°C and 16°C. Alan O'Reilly, the well-known meteorologist behind the popular Carlow Weather social media platform, has pinpointed Dublin as the epicenter of the warm spell.

He anticipates the capital will reach peak temperatures on Saturday afternoon. O'Reilly noted that while Friday offered generally good weather, a slight breeze was noticeable. He also mentioned the possibility of localized, potentially thundery showers developing this evening and overnight, originating from the south.

However, these showers are predicted to clear by Saturday, paving the way for abundant sunshine, especially across the eastern half of the country. He specifically highlighted that the easterly wind, which some may have found bothersome, will subside, potentially making Dublin the warmest location. Western areas, unfortunately, are expected to experience more cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Sunday will also feature a mix of cloud and sunshine, with only a minimal chance of showers.

The overall outlook for next week remains positive, with continued fine weather anticipated. Met Éireann confirms the likelihood of a few isolated showers on Sunday, but emphasizes that the day will largely be dry, characterized by a blend of cloud and sunshine. While Sunday's temperatures won't quite match Saturday's highs, they are still expected to reach between 14°C and 18°C, accompanied by light westerly or northwesterly, or variable winds.

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann's long-range forecast suggests a continuation of the settled and dry pattern into next week, with sunny intervals and mild temperatures. This extended period of pleasant weather encourages everyone to take advantage of the outdoors, but also serves as a reminder to protect themselves from the sun with appropriate sunscreen.

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