Dublin Shop Standoff: Man Arrested After Knife Incident

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Dublin after a standoff with armed Gardaí following reports of a stabbing at a local shop. The man, an Afghan national, was denied bail and will undergo a psychological assessment.

A 27-year-old man, identified as Nasim Sulemankhil, an Afghan national with no fixed address, has been arrested following a tense standoff with armed police officers ( Gardaí ) in Dublin .

The arrest occurred after reports of a stabbing incident at a Centra shop on Cathal Brugha Street on April 24th. The situation escalated quickly, drawing a significant response from law enforcement, including a Garda armed support unit, and attracting a large crowd of onlookers. Initial reports suggested a knife attack had taken place, prompting the public to alert the authorities.

Upon arrival, Gardaí encountered Mr. Sulemankhil, leading to a confrontation and subsequent arrest for unlawful possession of a knife deemed capable of causing serious harm. The case was presented before Dublin District Court on Saturday, with Judge Michele Finan presiding. During a contested bail hearing, Store Street Garda Eoin Hart detailed the events leading to the arrest. He stated that when cautioned, Mr. Sulemankhil responded by claiming self-defense, stating 'I don't do anything, they attacked me'.

When formally charged with the weapons offense, he asserted 'I was beaten by the knife, it is on CCTV'. A Pashto interpreter was present to facilitate communication throughout the proceedings. The court heard testimony describing a chaotic scene at the Centra shop, where members of the public reportedly intervened in the altercation, attempting to subdue Mr. Sulemankhil with umbrellas and by throwing objects at him.

While initial reports indicated a stabbing had occurred, Garda Hart clarified that investigations are ongoing to determine if anyone was actually attacked with the knife prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Mr. Sulemankhil reportedly dropped the knife before being taken into custody. A key point raised by Garda Hart was the accused’s inability to provide a fixed address, raising concerns about potential flight risk.

Defence counsel, Kevin McCrave, argued for his client’s release on bail, emphasizing that Mr. Sulemankhil maintains he was being chased and acted in self-defense. He informed the court that his client has resided in Ireland for three years and has family members residing in the city centre who are willing to provide accommodation. Mr. McCrave also highlighted extenuating circumstances, including the recent death of Mr. Sulemankhil’s mother and his ongoing struggles with mental health issues.

Despite acknowledging the accused’s presumption of innocence, Judge Finan ultimately denied bail, citing the seriousness of the alleged offense and the lack of a stable address. However, she granted a request from Mr. McCrave for a psychological assessment and appropriate interventions to be provided to Mr. Sulemankhil while in custody. Legal aid was approved for the defendant, who remained silent during the court proceedings. His next appearance is scheduled for Thursday at Cloverhill District Court.

The incident has garnered significant public attention, with footage circulating on social media platforms. The investigation continues as Gardaí work to establish the full sequence of events and determine whether a stabbing actually occurred





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Dublin Knife Arrest Gardaí Stabbing Centra Bail Court Ireland

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