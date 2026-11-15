Dublin Southwest Inner City Sports Pitch Approved After 13-Year Campaign

Dublin City Council grants permission for a multi-use sports pitch in Dublin 8, ending a 13-year campaign by Sporting Liberties to provide safe facilities for the community.

Permission has finally been granted for a multi-use sports pitch in Dublin's southwest inner city, marking the culmination of a persistent 13-year campaign by dedicated community advocates. This approval resolves a long-standing deficit in public infrastructure for residents of Dublin 8, an area previously defined by a severe lack of adequate playing fields and green spaces.

Critical Deficit in Southwest Inner City Green Space

Despite a Census 2022 population exceeding 47,000 in the 15 electoral divisions comprising Dublin 8, the area previously possessed only two public pitches within the entire southwest inner city administrative zone. These limited facilities are located at East Timor Park, situated on the outer fringe of the area and bounded by the Chapelizod bypass and its high-volume access roads.

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Research compiled by Barra Roantree, an economist at Trinity College, highlights the severity of this infrastructure gap. His analysis revealed that 64 percent of residents in the southwest inner city live outside the 15-minute walking distance recommended by the Dublin City Parks Strategy for accessing a playing pitch.

The disparity in access becomes even starker when compared to other parts of the capital. While local electoral areas such as Clontarf and Artane-Whitehall maintain fewer than 1,000 people per pitch, the ratio in Dublin 8 stands at approximately 23,500 people per pitch. This imbalance represents a significant failure in urban planning and local government service delivery.

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Kevins Club Struggles Without a Home Ground

Kevins hurling and camogie club, which will celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2027, serves as a central figure in this narrative of deprivation. With over 1,000 members and more than 30 teams operating across eight parishes from Meath Street to Dolphin's Barn, the club historically lacked a permanent home facility.

For more than 80 years, Kevins conducted their matches at Dolphin Park, the grounds of Templeogue Synge Street, located a few hundred meters south of the Grand Canal. Their training sessions were similarly dispersed across various temporary locations, reflecting the club's marginalization within the city's sporting infrastructure.

A study by Gerald Mills, an associate professor of geography at UCD, confirmed that Kevins operated in the most urbanized and paved district of any GAA club in Dublin. The research indicated that the club had the lowest ratio of green area per person among the 93 GAA clubs in Dublin, trailing even the club ranked 92nd by a significant margin.

Sport as a Tool for Crime Reduction and Community Health

The necessity for such a facility is underscored by troubling statistics regarding public safety and health in the region. Barra Roantree's report notes that the crime rate in the southwest inner city is more than twice the national average, with serious crime rising by 20 percent since 2023.

Violent offenses have seen a sharp increase, with assaults, attempted murders, and threats to murder up by 21 percent. Additionally, the number of drug poisoning deaths per capita is at least twice the national average, highlighting the urgent need for positive community interventions.

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Tom Magee, who worked with the Liberty Saints Rugby Club founded in 2008, provided a stark illustration of these risks. Of the 50 boys who joined the club in its first intake, two have died, and several others have become involved in serious criminality, demonstrating how sport can help steer young people away from destructive paths.

Historical Context and Future Implications

JJ O'Mahony, chair of Sporting Liberties, has led the campaign against Dublin City Council for over a decade, arguing that the lack of facilities effectively pushes youth toward criminal elements. He has stated that providing a safe environment for sport can save lives and help young people become positive contributors to society.

The push for this pitch also addresses the legacy of abandoned development projects. The derelict St Teresa's Gardens flats complex, opposite the Kevins club rooms on Donore Avenue, along with two other disused sites, were acquired by a developer whose plans failed, requiring intervention from Nama.

The approval of this multi-use pitch finally addresses a scandalous neglect of civic duty. It offers a tangible resource for thousands of residents, potentially improving community health and providing a structured environment for the city's most vulnerable youth to engage in positive activities.