Dublin Stabbing Trial: Care Worker Recalls Defending Children from Knife Attack

A care worker testified in the trial of Riad Bouchaker, describing how she intervened to protect children from a knife attack in Dublin, sustaining serious injuries.

A care worker who intervened to protect children from a knife attack in Dublin last year has described the horrific moments she confronted the assailant.

Leanne Flynn, 38, was working as a child care assistant at a creche on Parnell Square East when the incident unfolded on November 23, 2023. On the fourth day of the trial of Riad Bouchaker at the Central Criminal Court, Ms Flynn gave evidence that she saw a man dressed in black who initially appeared to be waiting for a bus.

However, after the bus came and went, the man approached a female child in a crouched motion, produced a knife, and began ferociously jabbing at her. Ms Flynn told the court that she immediately shouted at the man to get away from the children and ran at him, grabbing him from behind. Despite her intervention, the man continued to try to jab at the children as she pulled him away.

During the struggle, Ms Flynn said the man stabbed her in the back left side, though she did not realise it at the time. She described a tussle in which the man was swinging the knife, but she continued to hold him and urged the children to flee. When she released him to gather the children and lead them to safety, she screamed for help, and other adults intervened.

Ms Flynn guided the children up the road toward the St George Hotel, where she began to feel light-headed and had difficulty breathing. An elderly man stayed with her while a woman asked if she could assist. Two children sat on the steps beside her, their hands covered in blood, crying. Ms Flynn later learned she had sustained multiple injuries, including a collapsed lung and a severed diaphragm that caused the other lung to collapse.

She was placed in an induced coma and underwent two emergency surgeries. She has not returned to work since the attack. In cross-examination, Bouchaker's defence counsel acknowledged that no one other than his client caused the injuries to Ms Flynn and the children. The barrister praised Ms Flynn's extraordinary courage but questioned her recollection of the incident, particularly her use of the word "jabbing" to describe the knife motions.

He suggested the knife was held low rather than high. He also read from her statement where she said the man was jabbing over and over again ferociously. The defence noted that Bouchaker had full access to a number of children during those terrible seconds before Ms Flynn grabbed him. The barrister asked if Ms Flynn's observations aligned with a person suffering from a brain injury, suggesting that there was something wrong with the defendant.

Ms Flynn disagreed, stating that Bouchaker did not appear to have anything wrong with him. The defence further described Bouchaker's response to her grabbing him as a ridiculous, irrational reaction. Ms Flynn maintained her account, recalling that his eyes were big. The trial continues





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Dublin Stabbing Child Care Worker Leanne Flynn Trial Riad Bouchaker

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