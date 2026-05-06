Dublin Store Sells €8.7 Million Lotto Jackpot Ticket as Second Big Win of 2024

A lucky Lotto player in Dublin is set to become a millionaire after a €8.7 million jackpot ticket was sold at Applegreen Ballymount. The winner remains unaware of their fortune, while another player in Westmeath wins €146,878. The National Lottery continues to fund good causes across Ireland.

A life-changing €8,726,418 Lotto jackpot ticket was sold at Applegreen Ballymount on Ballymount Avenue in the M50 Business Park, Dublin 12, marking the second major jackpot win of the year.

Sarah Orr of the National Lottery expressed astonishment, stating, Imagine having a Lotto ticket worth a staggering €8,726,418 and not realising just how much it’s worth. She urged players who bought tickets at the store on May 2nd to check their numbers, as one lucky winner remains unaware of their newfound fortune. The winning numbers for the draw were 01, 07, 27, 28, 34, and 42, with a bonus number of 26.

The staff at Applegreen Ballymount, led by site director Tom Hevey, were overjoyed by the news, with Hevey describing the team as absolutely thrilled to hear that one of our customers spent the Bank Holiday weekend becoming a Lotto jackpot millionaire. Meanwhile, a player in Westmeath won €146,878 by matching five numbers and the bonus after purchasing a quick pick ticket at The Grove Service Station in Baylough, Athlone, on April 30th.

Earlier this year, a Mayo player claimed the €11,101,286 jackpot following several rollovers. The National Lottery emphasizes its commitment to good causes, with nearly 30% of proceeds funding initiatives in sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. Since its inception 39 years ago, the lottery has raised €6.5 billion for these causes.

The news comes amid other headlines, including a historic Hanover Square redbrick property once owned by Luke Kelly of The Dubliners going up for sale, preparations for the 2026 Leaving Cert exams, and a project in Northern Ireland aimed at protecting hedgehogs. Additionally, Westminster is bracing for the arrival of Celtic nationalists seeking to break up the UK





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