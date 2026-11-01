Dublin Strand Road Noise Levels Top City Rankings at 70 Decibels

Sandymount Strand Road is Dublin noisiest area with 70.3 decibels. New real-time monitors reveal busy roads and recycling centres cause high noise pollution across the capital.

Real-time noise monitoring data has identified Sandymount's Strand Road as the noisiest location in Dublin city. The snapshot data was gathered from a network of monitors installed by three of Dublin's four local authorities as well as at Dublin Airport. This information was collected on a random Tuesday afternoon in October to assess environmental sound levels across the capital.

Strand Road Noise Surpasses Safe Limits

The coastal strip of homes on Dublin's southside was found to rival the M50 motorway and Dublin Airport with similar volume levels. In Dublin City Council's administrative area, Strand Road recorded an hourly average of 70.3 decibels. This figure places it at the threshold where noise begins to be considered potentially unsafe for long-term exposure.

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A significant spike in noise was observed shortly before 1pm at Chancery Park. This city centre green area is located close to the Luas line and busy quays. The recorded level reached 75.2 decibels during this period, highlighting the impact of urban transit and commercial activity on local noise pollution.

Other Noisy Locations Across Dublin County

Other particularly noisy areas across Dublin county include Carysfort Avenue in Blackrock. A recycling centre in Ballyogan and a traffic interchange in Lucan were also identified as high noise zones. In the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area, the council's recycling centre at Ballyogan Road was the noisiest place with an hourly average of 70.1 decibels.

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A noise monitoring station at Carysfort Avenue in Blackrock showed consistent hourly averages in the late 60s decibels. This consistency suggests that residential streets adjacent to main arteries face ongoing acoustic challenges. The presence of heavy machinery at industrial sites further contributes to the elevated decibel counts in these specific neighborhoods.

Lucan Bypass and Airport Noise Patterns

The monitoring shows the noisiest location at midday was close to the junction of Dodsborough Road and the N4 Lucan bypass. An hourly average of 74.2 decibels was recorded at this intersection. This was down from a peak of 78.75 decibels at 9.05am, indicating significant variation throughout the day. Traffic flow intensity appears to be the primary driver of these spikes.

At Dublin Airport, monitoring overseen by Fingal County Council's Aircraft Noise Competent Authority showed levels around Kilcoscan National School. This area is in proximity to the airport's north runway. Noise levels fluctuated between 50 and about 72 decibels, depending on flight movements. These figures demonstrate the direct correlation between aviation activity and local sound exposure.

Health Risks And Regulatory Standards

According to the Health Service Executive, noise levels at or below an hourly average of 70 decibels are generally considered safe. These levels do not pose a risk of long-term hearing damage for the general public. However, sustained exposure above this threshold may require monitoring and mitigation strategies to protect resident health.

In industry terms, when levels are above an hourly average of 85 decibels, companies must identify the reasons for excess noise. Measures must be put in place to reduce it. This standard ensures that workplaces and industrial zones maintain safe acoustic environments for employees and surrounding communities.

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EU Directives And Future Monitoring Plans

Noise maps covering parts of the Greater Dublin Area are made in response to the EU noise directive. This area includes the four Dublin local authorities with Wicklow and Kildare county councils. The data is available online via the local authorities to ensure transparency and public awareness.

Fingal, Wicklow and Kildare County Councils have not established real-time noise monitoring stations. This gap in data collection limits the ability to assess acoustic conditions in those specific regions. Separate noise maps examining decibel levels from roads, railways and airports are prepared every five years for the Environmental Protection Agency.

These previous maps have identified undesirable sound levels exceeding 75 decibels. Such levels may damage hearing over time and were found on the M50 and many of its main approach roads. Noise levels in the vicinity of the airport tended to be lower, at between 55 and 59 decibels. However, this earlier data predated the opening of the second runway.

Daily average noise levels, which are usually reduced by night-time quiet periods, above 55 decibels are required to be reported to the European Commission. This reporting requirement ensures that local authorities remain accountable for managing environmental noise pollution. The new real-time data provides a more immediate snapshot of the acoustic environment than the previous five-year cycles.