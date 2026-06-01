Dublin Student Fatally Stabbed After Being Chased Through City Centre Alleys

A 21-year-old student died after being pursued and stabbed twice in Dublin. The incident began on Grafton Street with an initial attack that also injured a bystander, and ended fatally on Clarendon Street. Gardaí are investigating multiple assailants and seeking footage.

The Irish Mirror has learned that Qayyum Balogun , a 21-year-old Nigerian-born student and part-time DJ, was fatally stabbed in Dublin city centre on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning, around 3 a.m., beginning on Grafton Street. According to sources, Balogun was first stabbed in the arm during an initial attack that involved several people. A young woman was also stabbed in this initial confrontation; she is believed to have been an innocent bystander with no connection to Balogun or the dispute. After being wounded in the arm, Balogun fled through Johnson's Court, an alleyway leading to Clarendon Street.

His pursuers chased him and caught up with him on Clarendon Street, where they inflicted fatal stab wounds. Gardaí responded within minutes and found Balogun in a serious condition on Grafton Street. They performed CPR at the scene before paramedics arrived and transported him to St. James's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Investigators have determined that the initial arm wound was not life-threatening; the fatal injuries were sustained during the second attack on Clarendon Street.

A forensic investigation spanned much of Monday, with officers cordoning off sections of Grafton Street, Clarendon Street, Johnson's Court, Duke Street, and Coppinger Row. Specialist search teams and forensic experts combed the area for evidence, including the believed murder weapon. The Garda investigation indicates that several individuals were involved in both the original incident and the pursuit. Authorities have appealed for anyone with camera footage from the area before and after the attack to come forward.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room established at Pearse Street Garda Station. Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan, who was briefed on the death, issued a statement condemning the violence and extending condolences to the young man's family. He urged anyone with information to contact authorities, stating that no family should endure such a loss and that everyone deserves to feel safe in the city





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Dublin Stabbing Qayyum Balogun Garda Investigation Clarendon Street Grafton Street Fatal Assault Knife Crime Ireland

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