Dublin Transport Chaos Expected for EU Presidency Meetings

Significant traffic and public transport disruptions are planned in Dublin from November 10 to 13. Major EU leadership gatherings will trigger extensive security cordons and road closures affecting the capital.

Substantial public transport and traffic disruptions are anticipated in Dublin next week due to the hosting of two major European Union presidency meetings. The European Political Community gathering of heads of state and government is scheduled to take place in the capital from November 10th to 13th. This event marks the largest assembly of international leaders that Ireland has ever hosted, necessitating an unprecedented security and logistical response from local authorities.

Security Operation and Police Scale

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that the policing and security operation for these meetings will be the largest undertaken in the history of the State. The operational tempo will commence on Tuesday, November 10th, and will increase incrementally through Wednesday, November 11th. Police officials advise the public to allow extra time for all journeys and to anticipate significant delays throughout the city centre during this four-day period. The scale of the operation reflects the high-profile nature of the dignitaries involved and the critical infrastructure targeted for protection.

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Timeline of Road Closures

On Tuesday, a security cordon will be established around the Convention Centre Dublin starting at 7am, featuring physical barriers and strict no-parking restrictions. North Wall Quay between Guild Street and New Wapping Street will be fully closed to both traffic and pedestrians from 7am on Tuesday until Friday evening, with east and west traffic being diverted from approach roads. On Wednesday, a similar security cordon will form around the National Gallery of Ireland from 7am, also involving barriers and parking bans. Traffic and parking restrictions may extend to hotels associated with the meetings from 7am on Wednesday until late Friday morning across the city centre.

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Expanded Cordons and Bridge Closures

A wider security cordon and extended traffic management zone will be established around the Convention Centre Dublin from 8pm on Wednesday until Friday evening. The Samuel Beckett Bridge will be closed to traffic from 8pm on Wednesday, fundamentally altering cross-river transit options. Traffic movements will be restricted within an area bounded by Amiens Street, Seville Place, Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall Road, and North Wall Quay. While access for residents and businesses will remain open, all entries will be subject to enhanced security checks. From 7am until midnight on Thursday, a traffic management cordon will be established around the National Gallery of Ireland. Restricted movements will apply within an area bounded by Baggot Street, Fitzwilliam Street, Merrion Square North, Clare Street, and Kildare Street. Access to residents and businesses in this zone will remain open with security checks in place. Additional restrictions will hit roads near Merrion Square and the Docklands from 7am until late Thursday evening, with significant road closures expected between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday.

Airport and Public Transit Adjustments

Arrivals and departures for these high-level events will take place at Dublin Airport and Casement Aerodrome, prompting targeted traffic measures at both locations. Restrictions will be in place at Dunbro between the R108 and R122, with additional Garda patrols monitoring perimeter roads including Naul Road, R108, R132, and Old Airport Road. The National Transport Authority announced that bus services will be diverted from the quays east of Custom House from November 10th to 13th. Bus stops and termini in the Connolly area and the southeast city centre will be affected. From 8pm on Wednesday, Mayor Square and Spencer Dock stops will close on the Luas red line. Bus services will be diverted from Merrion Square, and the Luas red line will not operate east of Busáras or Connolly on Thursday and Friday. Dublin City Council has advised commuters to prioritize public transport, walking, or cycling to minimize car use during this critical window.