Dublin vs Donegal Qualifier Moved to Croke Park Despite Brennan's Parnell Park Preference

Despite Dublin manager Ger Brennan's desire to host Donegal at Parnell Park, the GAA has scheduled the Round 3 qualifier at Croke Park due to capacity and financial considerations. The decision highlights Dublin's recent struggles at headquarters and declining attendances.

Dublin manager Ger Brennan had expressed a clear desire to play the All-Ireland SFC Round 3 qualifier against Donegal at Parnell Park , citing a need to reconnect with the county's traditional home ground and escape the struggles at Croke Park .

However, the GAA's scheduling committee ultimately opted for Croke Park, prioritizing logistical and financial considerations over Brennan's personal preference. The decision was driven by the capacity constraints of Parnell Park, which can hold only 8,500 spectators-a fraction of the expected demand for a clash between two of the most prominent teams in the championship. A move to Croke Park ensures that thousands of additional fans can attend, with the game set to be broadcast live on RTÉ.

Brennan's longing for Parnell Park was rooted in Dublin's recent difficulties at Croke Park. The team has lost five of six fixtures at headquarters this year, including defeats to Donegal, Kerry, Armagh, Westmeath, and Louth. Their sole victory came in a league match against Monaghan. The attendances have also dwindled: only 16,160 watched the Round 1 loss to Louth, while the Leinster final against Westmeath drew 36,536-a significant drop from previous years.

Brennan argued that playing at Parnell Park could restore a sense of home advantage and reinvigorate the fan base. Speaking after Dublin's win over Cavan in Round 2, he stated: 'If we are to get a home draw, I would love to go and play at Parnell Park and get out of Croke Park.

' Despite Brennan's hopes, the 'Neller or Nowhere' campaign was short-lived. The GAA's decision-making process weighed the financial benefits of a larger crowd and the logistical ease of hosting at Croke Park, which is accustomed to major fixtures. Notably, Donegal have actually won more games at Croke Park this year than Dublin, having beaten the Dubs in the league opener and overcoming Kerry in the Division One final.

The move also means that Sunday's game carries extra significance: Dublin need a win to keep their season alive, while Donegal aim to continue their resurgence under Jim McGuinness. Elsewhere, the weekend's other qualifiers include Kerry hosting Armagh at Fitzgerald Stadium and Mayo welcoming Meath to Castlebar, both broadcast on GAA+. The clash between Dublin and Donegal remains the standout fixture, with a 1:15pm throw-in on Sunday





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GAA Dublin Donegal Croke Park Parnell Park

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teenage Dublin Heavyweight Aims for Historic Fight at Croke ParkDublin teenager Adam Olaniyan hopes to become the first heavyweight since Muhammad Ali to fight on Katie Taylor's card at Croke Park. The seven‑time national champion, managed by Brian Peters, is preparing for a second pro bout at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium before aiming for the historic opportunity. Olaniyan praises Taylor's support and highlights the importance of solid management and promotion for a young heavyweight's career.

Read more »

All-Ireland Football Round 3 Draw: Dublin vs Donegal, Kerry vs Armagh Headline Blockbuster TiesThe All-Ireland senior football round 3 draw has produced several compelling matchups, with Dublin set to host Donegal and Kerry welcoming Armagh in a clash of the last two champions. Monaghan will have home advantage against Westmeath, while Mayo faces Meath at home. The games are scheduled for 20-21 June, with venue details for Dublin-Donegal under discussion, including a preference for Parnell Park. Additionally, the Tailteann Cup semi-finals will feature Offaly vs Wicklow and Down vs Fermanagh, both at Croke Park next Saturday.

Read more »

Danger here! The tightrope is removed for a cut-throat weekend of championship footballArmagh’s trip to Kerry and Dublin hosting Donegal tops the bill.

Read more »

Dublin v Donegal fixed for Croke Park, Kerry v Armagh to be shown on GAA+Kerry will play on Armagh on Saturday, with Dublin and Donegal clashing at 1.15pm on Sunday.

Read more »