Dublin woman's IBD journey and life-changing medication

Emily Farrell shares her experience of being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at a young age and the challenges she faced in managing her condition. She discusses the impact of her diagnosis on her life, the misdiagnosis she experienced, and the life-changing medication that helped her recover. Emily also shares her message to others with IBD and the importance of support in managing the condition.

Dublin woman Emily Farrell has told of how she was close to organ failure before finding a life-changing medication to manage her chronic condition. She was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2014 and recalls her journey with the inflammatory bowel disease starting in fifth class with stomach pain and a lack of appetite.

After misdiagnosis and a severe flare-up at 14, she was close to organ failure but was put on life-changing medication that helped her recover. Now, twelve years on, Emily is a graduate and works as a book representative, finding strength in her experiences and advocating for support for those with IBD





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Ulcerative Colitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Medication Recovery Support World IBD Day

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