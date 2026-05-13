Dublin woman's struggle for better housing after 14 years

A Dublin woman, Janice Maguire, has been waiting for a bigger council house for 14 years, sharing a bed with three of her sons in a two-bedroom home on Lissadel Road in Drimnagh. Despite being awarded damages against the local authority in 2016, she continues to face overcrowding and the need for a bigger council house. Councillor Daithí Doolan, a Sinn Féin representative, has been conducting door-to-door surveys of council homes in the Dublin 10 and 12 areas, highlighting recurring issues such as damp, mould, rodents, leaks, broken toilets, and windows. Dublin City Council manages more than 29,000 social homes with about 68,000 tenants, and plans to regenerate more than 6,000 of the city's oldest and most dilapidated flats under a 15-year plan. However, Dublin needs adequate funding to carry out essential works on its properties to ensure people have decent, quality housing.

Dublin woman, who shares a bed with three of her sons, says she has been waiting for a bigger council house for 14 years. Janice Maguire, a mother of seven, lives in the two-bedroom home on Lissadel Road in Drimnagh with her seven children.

The maisonettes, built in the early 1950s and operated by her 18-year-old daughter, have been plagued by damp and mould issues. Despite being awarded damages against the local authority in 2016, Maguire continues to face overcrowding and the need for a bigger council house. Councillor Daithí Doolan, a Sinn Féin representative, has been conducting door-to-door surveys of council homes in the Dublin 10 and 12 areas, highlighting recurring issues such as damp, mould, rodents, leaks, broken toilets, and windows.

Dublin City Council manages more than 29,000 social homes with about 68,000 tenants, and plans to regenerate more than 6,000 of the city's oldest and most dilapidated flats under a 15-year plan. However, Dublin needs adequate funding to carry out essential works on its properties to ensure people have decent, quality housing. The Government needs to recognise the level and concentration of poor quality housing and treat it differently than the response to other more rural-based local authorities





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Dublin Housing Council House Overcrowding Damned And Mould Local Authority Regeneration Funding Housing Standards Human Rights European Committee Of Social Rights One-Size-Fits-All Policy Rural-Based Local Authorities Poor Quality Housing Oliver Bond House Dublin City Council Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan

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