Dublin Zoo has successfully performed the first recorded cataract surgery on a common hippopotamus, restoring vision in Imani's left eye. The procedure, costing fifteen thousand euros, is part of a broader eleven million euro annual budget dedicated to animal welfare, which also includes tracking technology for elephants and tigers, and breeding initiatives for species such as Chilean flamingos and Amur tigers.

In a landmark achievement for veterinary medicine and animal welfare, Dublin Zoo successfully performed a groundbreaking cataract procedure on Imani, an eighteen-year-old common hippopotamus. This operation, which cost approximately fifteen thousand euros, is believed to be the first recorded cataract surgery ever performed on a common hippopotamus globally.

The procedure was conducted last year and has resulted in a marked improvement in Imani's daily life. Specifically, the surgery restored vision in Imani's left eye, although unfortunately, the damage to her right eye was too severe to save. A zoo spokesman highlighted that the restoration of sight has led to significant improvements in Imani's confidence, movement, and overall quality of life, allowing her to navigate her habitat with greater assurance and ease.

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Meticulous preparation ensures successful surgery

This success story reflects the dedicated efforts of Dublin Zoo's animal care and veterinary teams, who worked closely with external specialists over several months to prepare for the complex procedure. The preparation phase was meticulous, involving the installation of new, specialized weighing scales at the zoo. These scales were essential for accurately measuring Imani's weight, which in turn allowed the medical team to calculate and prepare the precise doses of anesthetic required for such a large and powerful animal.

The zoo emphasized that this investment in innovative and world-leading animal welfare techniques demonstrates their commitment to providing the highest standard of care for their residents. While the fifteen thousand euro cost for this specific procedure is a significant sum, it represents only a small fraction of the zoo's total annual expenditure. Last year, Dublin Zoo spent approximately eleven point two seven million euros on specialized animal care.

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Significant budget covers comprehensive animal care

This substantial budget covers a wide range of essential services and expenses, including high-quality feed costs, comprehensive veterinary care for all species, the salaries and operations of grounds staff, and the depreciation of facilities. The cataract surgery on Imani was just one of many initiatives undertaken by the zoo to enhance the welfare of its diverse animal population, which comprised thirty-one mammal species and fourteen reptile species at the end of the year.

These ongoing efforts underscore the institution's dedication to not just maintaining life, but enhancing the well-being and natural behaviors of its inhabitants through advanced medical and scientific interventions.