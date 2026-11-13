Dublin Zoo Records €1.45m Loss Amid Deferred Restaurant Plan

The Zoological Society of Ireland reports a significant operating loss driven by construction inflation and visitor declines. Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park face ongoing financial pressures despite emergency funding support.

The Zoological Society of Ireland, the operator of Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park in Cork, has reported a substantial operating loss of €1.45 million for the 2025 fiscal year. This financial setback was primarily driven by a €625,000 impairment charge linked to the indefinite deferral of a planned restaurant project at the Dublin Zoo site. The society's annual report highlights that adverse weather conditions and broader economic pressures significantly reduced visitor numbers, leading to a sharp decline in gate receipt income.

Deferred Catering Project Details

The €625,000 impairment charge directly relates to the society's deferred catering development project intended for the African Plains area of the zoo. Although the board initially secured planning permission and approved the move to the tender stage for the new restaurant, a reassessment of trading performance and economic conditions prompted a change in strategy. The directors cited very substantial construction cost inflation during the planning period as a key factor in their decision to pause the project indefinitely. Instead of proceeding with the new build, the board has opted to consider incremental enhancements to existing catering facilities. The society noted that all project costs incurred to date have been provided for in the financial statements, but the board may revisit the development if economic and operating conditions improve in the future.

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Visitor Numbers and Revenue Declines

The 2025 annual report describes the year as operationally complex for the group, with trading performance negatively impacted by adverse weather and economic pressures affecting consumer behavior. Attendance at Dublin Zoo, including the Wild Lights attraction, fell by 10 percent, dropping from 1.16 million visitors to 1.04 million. Similarly, numbers at Fota Wildlife Park decreased from 428,745 to 408,453. These declines resulted in gate receipt income falling by 6 percent to €16.68 million, up from the previous year. Ancillary income also suffered, with shop revenue declining from €3.79 million to €3.36 million and annual pass income dropping from €2.9 million to €2.7 million. The reduction in visitor footfall directly impacted the core revenue streams that sustain the society's conservation and operational efforts.

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Security Closure Impact

Dublin Zoo was forced to close temporarily on Friday, September 11th, and Saturday 12th of September due to security measures associated with the visit of US President Donald Trump to Dublin. During this period, President Trump met with President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin in separate engagements at Phoenix Park. A zoo spokesman estimated a potential loss of around 5,000 visitors over the two-day closure based on seasonal averages. While the spokesman could not provide a specific financial cost for the missed attendance, the closure added to the year's operational challenges. The society had already faced significant disruptions earlier in the year with the temporary closure of Fota Wildlife Park following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Financial Resilience and Future Outlook

Despite the drop in core trading revenue, overall revenues for the society rose slightly from €25.9 million to €26.3 million. This increase was largely due to other operating income more than doubling to €3.57 million. A significant portion of this figure included €700,000 in emergency funding from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, which was provided to support Fota Wildlife Park during its enforced closure. The accounts indicate that the directors are closely monitoring the economic landscape. The impairment charge and operating loss reflect the difficult environment, but the society remains committed to its operations. The board's strategy of deferring capital-intensive projects suggests a cautious approach to managing cash flow and mitigating financial risk in an uncertain market.