Duchess of Style: Get Meghan Markle's Trench Coat Look for €125 at M&S

Meghan Markle's €900 trench coat sparked a search for a budget-friendly alternative, and M&S delivers with a stylish and affordable option for just €125. Discover how to achieve the Duchess's effortlessly chic look without breaking the bank.

Meghan Markle 's recent fashion choices during her engagements in Australia with Prince Harry have sparked significant interest, particularly her appearance at the Round 10 Super Rugby match.

She was seen sporting a sophisticated beige trench coat from an Australian designer, a classic piece that immediately drew attention. However, the coat's substantial price tag of €900 positioned it as a luxury item, inaccessible to many admirers of her style. This prompted a search for a more affordable alternative, leading to the discovery of a remarkably similar option from Marks & Spencer.

The M&S trench coat, while not an exact replica, successfully captures the essence of Meghan's effortlessly chic look. It features a double-breasted front, a belted waist, and a structured collar, all contributing to the iconic trench coat silhouette. Details like the storm flap, cuff straps, and button fastening further enhance its traditional appeal.

A key difference lies in the color; Meghan's coat is a cooler, stone-toned beige, while the M&S version comes in a warmer caramel shade, perfectly suited for spring wardrobes. The fabric composition also differs, with the M&S coat being crafted from 100% cotton, offering breathability, lightness, and versatility for layering. This makes it an ideal choice for everyday wear, easily paired with jeans for a casual look or tailored pieces for a more polished ensemble.

The coat is available in a wide range of sizes, from 8 to 24, with both petite and regular fits, ensuring inclusivity for diverse body types. A classic black option is also available for those seeking a timeless, year-round staple. The most significant advantage of the M&S trench coat is its price point: €125. This represents a substantial saving of €775 compared to Meghan Markle's designer coat, allowing fashion enthusiasts to achieve a similar aesthetic without the hefty investment.

Customer reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the coat's fit, quality, and fabric. One customer described it as a 'Perfect fit, excellent quality and fabric, well made,' while another called it a 'Beautiful black trench coat . An absolute wardrobe staple.

' A small number of customers noted that the sizing runs slightly large, which is a helpful consideration for potential buyers. The Irish Mirror encourages readers to add them as a preferred source on Google to receive more exclusive content and top stories. This discovery highlights the accessibility of high-fashion inspired style through clever high-street alternatives, demonstrating that achieving a sophisticated look doesn't necessarily require a designer price tag.

The popularity of Meghan Markle's style continues to influence fashion trends, and brands like M&S are responding by offering affordable and stylish options for her fans





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