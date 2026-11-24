Glentoran manager Duncan Ferguson has been suspended for seven matches after being sent off in the club's 3-2 defeat to Cliftonville. He has apologised to the match officials and accepted the punishment.

Glentoran manager Duncan Ferguson has been handed a seven-game suspension following his red card in the club's 3-2 defeat to Cliftonville last Friday. The 54-year-old Scot was dismissed after complaining to officials over the awarding of Cliftonville's opening goal and had to be brought away by a member of his coaching staff.

Ferguson has apologised to the match officials and accepted the punishment. He told the club's official website: I want to apologise to the match officials for my behaviour on Friday night. I was frustrated by what happened on the pitch and let my emotions get the better of me. He added: I went too far in the way I expressed that frustration towards the officials, and I should have handled the situation better.

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I accept the suspension and I'll learn from what happened. Ferguson also said his focus remains on the squad. My focus now is on the players, the staff and the work we've got to do together, both on and off the pitch, he stated. The incident occurred in a chaotic few minutes during the game.

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Two goals were scored in two minutes, with Glentoran immediately equalising, though Cliftonville went on to win the match 3-2. Ferguson was appointed as Glentoran manager on 19 October this year. The defeat to Cliftonville was just the fourth game of his reign, during which he has secured five points out of a possible twelve. The suspension means Ferguson is now unlikely to return to the touchline until late December.

Ferguson Misses Key Linfield Derby

He will miss a crucial upcoming derby match against Linfield scheduled for St Stephen's Day. His absence removes his tactical influence and leadership from the touchline during a critical period of the season. Glentoran will have to manage their remaining fixtures without their appointed head coach until late December. The disciplinary body issued the seven-match ban specifically addressing how Ferguson addressed match officials.

The severity of the punishment reflects the league's zero-tolerance policy toward abusive conduct from team managers. Ferguson's past disciplinary record provides significant context to this managerial sanction. During his playing career, the Scottish striker accumulated a Premier League record of eight red cards and previously served a 12-game suspension for a headbutt incident while playing for Rangers. Before taking the managerial role at Glentoran, Ferguson had a varied career in management.

Past Red Cards Shape Context

He began with two spells as interim manager at former club Everton, followed by a short-lived stint at Forest Green Rovers and a one-year period with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. His appointment at Glentoran was seen as a return to high-profile leadership after these earlier roles. The club now faces a period of uncertainty as it navigates the remainder of the calendar year without its manager.

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With the team having picked up five points from their first four games under his leadership, Glentoran must adapt to his absence. The derby against Linfield typically draws significant attention from fans and media alike. Ferguson's apology and acceptance of responsibility signal to the league and the fanbase that he intends to adhere to the codes of conduct required for managers in the NIFL Premiership. His focus, he said, remains on the work ahead with the players and staff.