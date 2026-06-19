Dundalk Come from Behind to Defeat Bohemians and Move into Third Place

Dundalk recovered from an early goal to beat Bohemians 2-1, with a stunning strike from Kenny sealing the win. The result moves the Lilywhites into third in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Dundalk produced a spirited comeback to defeat Bohemians 2-1 at Dalymount Park, climbing to third in the League of Ireland Premier Division. Despite a slow start that saw them fall behind to Cian Byrne's early header, the Lilywhites showed resilience and attacking flair to turn the match around.

Danny Mullen equalized before half-time, and substitute Eoin Kenny grabbed the winner with a brilliant solo goal in the second half. The victory was a testament to Dundalk's never-say-die attitude, which has characterized their return to the top flight this season. Bohemians came into the match desperate to bounce back from a heavy 4-1 defeat to Derry City the previous week. They started with purpose, and Harry Vaughan rattled the post inside the first two minutes.

The early pressure paid off in the fifth minute when Byrne rose highest to power home Dayle Rooney's corner. It was the perfect start for the Gypsies, who looked poised to dominate.

However, as has happened often this season, they retreated into a defensive shell, allowing Dundalk to seize control. The visitors gradually imposed themselves on the game, with Kenny causing problems down the flanks. In the 25th minute, Kenny picked up the ball near his own box, dribbled past four Bohemians players, and played a clipped ball forward.

Patrick Hickey attempted to clear but only succeeded in hooking the ball into the path of Ronan Teenan, who squared for Mullen to slot home from close range. The second half saw Dundalk continue to press. Mullen had a golden chance to put them ahead when he raced onto a loose backpass from Hickey, but his shot lacked power and Hickey recovered to clear off the line.

Mullen then hit the crossbar from a tight angle before being forced off with a knee injury. His replacement, Kenny, made an immediate impact. In the 78th minute, he received the ball on the edge of the box, performed a drag back to evade two defenders, and lashed a powerful shot into the top corner past Paul Walters.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the traveling Dundalk fans and left Bohemians supporters furious, with some calling for manager Alan Reynolds' dismissal. Dundalk finished the match with ten men after Declan McDaid received a second yellow card in stoppage time, but they held on for a deserved win. Elsewhere in the league, leaders Shamrock Rovers won 2-0 away to bottom side Waterford, with goals from Dylan Watts and Michael Noonan.

Second-placed St Patrick's Athletic scored twice in injury time through Joe Redmond and Chris Forrester to beat Sligo Rovers 2-0. Shelbourne drew 2-2 with Drogheda United thanks to a brace from Harry Wood, while Galway United edged Derry City 2-1 with Stephen Walsh scoring both goals. The results keep the title race tight, but Dundalk's momentum suggests they could be dark horses for a European place.

Their attacking style, exemplified by Kenny and Mullen, has won them plaudits, and they will look to build on this victory in their next fixture





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