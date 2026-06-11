Dundalk's Daryl Horgan wins SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for May

Dundalk captain Daryl Horgan has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for May, winning the monthly prize for the fifth time in his career. The 33-year-old winger topped the poll with 60 points, ahead of second-placed Tommy Lonergan of Waterford and third-placed Dawson Devoy of Bohemians.

ALMOST A DECADE after his last such award, Dundalk captain Daryl Horgan has been named the SSE Airtricity/ Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for May .

The 33-year-old winger won the monthly prize four times during his first spell with the Lilywhites, from 2014 to 2016, and has now picked up a fifth award for his electric league form. Horgan bagged four goals and two assists to help his side sit fourth in the Premier Division table.

The 17-cap Ireland international, who represented Preston North End, Hibernian, Wycombe Wanderers, and Stevenage over the intervening years, topped the poll with 60 points to claim the award ahead of second-placed Tommy Lonergan of Waterford on 44 points, with Bohemians’ Dawson Devoy third on 36 points. Also on the monthly short-list were Ross Tierney of Bohemians, Kian Leavy of St Patrick’s Athletic, and Tunmise Sobowale of Shamrock Rovers.

Horgan recently signed a new two-year extension with the Lilywhites and coaches in their U17 academy. He will be back at Turner’s Cross – home of his former club Cork City – on Friday to meet John Caulfield’s Galway United, whose home pitch is unavailable. Horgan is currently doing his UEFA ‘A’ licence with the FAI and is interested in going into management at some stage





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Dundalk Daryl Horgan SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player O Preston North End Hibernian Wycombe Wanderers Stevenage Ireland International SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers Ireland Player Of The Month May Premier Division Cork City Turner’S Cross John Caulfield’S Galway United UEFA ‘A’ Licence Management Management Route Daily Routine Coaching Side Of It Best Out Of Players Egos Management Management Route Daily Routine Coaching Side Of It Best Out Of Players Egos

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