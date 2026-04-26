Dundee United’s Will Ferry Reflects on Derby Goals and Ireland Ambitions

Will Ferry discusses his two goals in the Dundee derby, his impressive recent form, and his hopes for a senior Ireland call-up. He also details a late-game cramp and the support he receives from his manager, Jim Goodwin.

Will Ferry , the Dundee United left-back and former Ireland Under-21 defender, is currently enjoying a remarkable run of form, having scored four goals in his last four games, including a brace in Sunday’s Dundee derby.

While he admits to being somewhat unsure about the circumstances of his first goal – a deflection off his knee – his second was a moment of genuine brilliance, a powerful left-footed strike that curled beyond the goalkeeper and nestled into the net via the right-hand post. Ferry’s recent goal-scoring exploits have sparked playful suggestions that he should be deployed further up the pitch, a proposition he readily embraces, jokingly claiming he could become the league’s top scorer.

The 25-year-old’s performance in the derby was a testament to his growing confidence and attacking prowess, solidifying his position as a key player for Dundee United. His involvement in the build-up to the first goal, though initially appearing innocuous, ultimately led to the opening scoreline, showcasing his awareness and contribution even when not directly involved in the finishing touch.

The unexpected nature of the goal, a deflection off his knee after a teammate’s shot, only added to the narrative of his current purple patch. Ferry’s second goal, a stunning strike from outside the box, demonstrated his technical ability and composure under pressure. He described his current form as something of a mystery, but expressed his delight and eagerness to continue contributing goals for his team.

Despite suffering from cramp towards the end of the match, preventing him from potentially completing a hat-trick, Ferry remained upbeat and focused on the team’s success. He playfully acknowledged ‘milking’ the injury slightly, prioritizing his well-being while still reveling in the victory. The cramp, he explained, stemmed from a dead calf sustained earlier in the game, a testament to the intensity of his performance.

While disappointed not to have the opportunity to chase a third goal, he understood the need to manage his fitness. His recent performances have also caught the attention of the Irish national team setup, earning him a call-up for the October window, although he is currently unavailable for the upcoming training camp due to Scottish Premiership commitments.

However, opportunities may arise in future friendlies against Qatar and Canada, providing him with a chance to earn his first senior international cap. The support of his club manager, Jim Goodwin, has been instrumental in Ferry’s development and recognition. Goodwin, who has a strong relationship with John O’Shea, a key figure within the FAI, has consistently highlighted Ferry’s potential to the Irish national team selectors.

He actively keeps the FAI informed of Ferry’s progress, advocating for his inclusion in the senior squad. Goodwin’s belief in Ferry’s abilities is evident in his consistent praise and encouragement, fostering a positive environment for the player to thrive. Ferry’s journey from Under-21 international to a potential senior international is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the support he receives from his club and manager.

His current form is not only benefiting Dundee United but also enhancing his prospects of representing his country at the highest level. The combination of his defensive solidity and newfound attacking flair makes him a valuable asset to both club and country, and his story is one of perseverance and seizing opportunities when they arise.

His ability to impact games in multiple ways, whether through a lucky deflection or a moment of individual brilliance, makes him a player to watch in the coming months





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